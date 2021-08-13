Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties Open House

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s time for some of those great Perry’s Properties! Don’t forget to check out these Open House events over the weekend!

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, AUGUST 15TH FROM 1 P.M. to 2:30 P.M.

1011 PENN VIEW LANE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $375,000 – Beautiful 1 story home located in the Edgewood Estates development of Duncansville! This inviting home offers 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a full finished basement with a bar. The primary suite, on its own wing of the house, provides privacy and relaxation with an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Enjoy the all-seasons sunroom, just steps away from the covered back patio, equipped with a Swim Spa. This home also features new Quartz kitchen countertops, new carpet, and professional landscaping, all done for the new owner!



OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, AUGUST 15TH FROM 1 TO 2:30 P.M.

522 CHERRY STREET MARTINSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $250,000 – Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home on approximately half an acre with stunning views. Original hardwood floors just refinished on the first floor, new ceramic tile in the kitchen, and new plank flooring in the dining room, plus – vaulted ceilings. There’s also a pool, an oversized two car garage and a screened porch!





OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, AUGUST 14TH FROM 3 TO 4:30 P.M.

467 SWANK STREET, JOHNSTOWN – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $80,000 – 1.5 story Westmont Hilltop School District home with attached garage. There are two bedrooms on the first floor and a large third bedroom and bonus room on the second floor. Features include hardwood and ceramic tile floors, central air and covered back deck. Newer furnace and hot water tank.



805 N 20TH STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY CARA WEIBLEY (814) 934-7487

DETAILS: $258,000 – Check out this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in Altoona. It has a large master bedroom with spacious master bath. There’s an open concept from kitchen and living room area with access to the large back deck…a fully finished basement with a half bath and bar… a brand new efficient heat pump/AC unit installed in September 2020, newer laminate/vinyl plank flooring throughout, and a radon system in the basement utility room.