Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Oct. 9, 2020

908 21st AVENUE ALTOONA – LISTED BY TRACEY SHADE – (814) 935-0390

LISTING PRICE: $129,900

DETAILS: Beautiful three story yellow brick home in the Fairview section of Altoona. This low maintenance home located just blocks from UPMC hospital and Penn State Altoona campus offers easy access to everything you need. This home offers plenty of space for any growing family. The spacious living room has a working fireplace, the large dining room would be great for all your family dinners, and the finished basement with bar and the finished outside spaces creates tons of entertaining space. Many other features like new windows, roof, and new soffit and fascia makes this a must see!

2580 RESERVOIR ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $295,000

DETAILS: New construction! Ranch home, one story living in Old Town Village. This home features granite countertops and upgraded finishes including vinyl plank and ceramic tile flooring. Open concept eat-in kitchen with farm sink. Included Frigidaire appliances and GE range hood. Fireplace and incredible master bedroom with en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Solid core doors throughout. Includes 2 car garage. Note – home will have grey siding with flint gable siding for contrast. Seller is a licensed agent. Square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Physical samples of building materials are available at brokerage office.



405 WALNUT STREET, MARTINSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

LISTING PRICE: $274,00

DETAILS: Large 3 bedroom Cape Cod home with first floor Master Bedroom on a corner lot in Martinsburg. Perfect for entertaining this home features a Great Room with vaulted ceilings, propane-fired stone fireplace and built-in cabinets. The large Kitchen has tons of cabinet space and granite counters. The bonus room is a perfect work from home office. The basement is also partially finished with a Family Room and Kitchenette. The attached oversized two car garage has room for all your toys and a walkup second floor for storage.



4325 4TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

LISTING PRICE: $230,000

DETAILS: Discover this impeccably maintained raised ranch home in Altoona! Luxury meets comfort in this beautiful three bedroom, two bath home with a two car garage, fantastic views and a lush landscape. The home sits on close to 2 acres, surrounded by woods that include private walking paths created for trolley car use years ago. You can also enjoy relaxing on your secluded back deck, custom tile covered patio or private lawn. Inside, you’ll find an open concept kitchen and dining area with hardwood floors, a spacious living room with a marble floor entryway, custom cabinetry and a gorgeous fireplace. The master bedroom offers an updated full bath. And downstairs, you have two bonus rooms that offer additional living or storage space and a laundry area.

