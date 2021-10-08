Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Oct. 8, 2021

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time of the week. Time for some of those great Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

250 BEL STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5669

DETAILS: $265,000 – Meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom cedar-sided home in the Rolling Hills subdivision of Hollidaysburg. Features include first floor master bedroom with en suite, four season sunroom with cathedral ceiling and a family room in the finished basement with a natural gas fireplace. Located on a quiet street close to Frankstown Elementary School. Outside you will find a well landscaped yard, 12×23 deck and a private patio with a BullFrog hot tub. Possible 4th bedroom in basement with egress window and additional storage above garage. Radon mitigation, water softener, UV light water filtration, reverse osmosis, whole house humidifier & heat ventilation recovery systems are all in good working order.

NEW LISTING!

140 BUCKTAIL HOLLOW ROAD, FLINTON – LISTED BY BETTY BARNHART (814) 687-4216

DETAILS: $77,500 – Charming, cozy yet spacious cabin tucked into the woods. Sit on the porch or balcony and watch the wildlife or listen to the relaxing sound of water trickling. Two bedroom cabin allows privacy; then come together to warm up by the wood stove or enjoy the outdoors. Newer metal roof. Upstairs remodeled with bedroom and loft area that could provide additional sleeping space. This property can be used year round, not just for summer use. Located on a quiet road in Glendale Yearound, a gated community with low HOA fees adjacent to Prince Gallitzin State Park / Glendale Lake. Minutes away to great fishing and public hunting areas.

NEW LISTING!

129 ANDREW AVENUE, MARTINSBURG – LISTED BY TRACEY SHADE (814) 935-0390

DETAILS: $369,000 – Lots of space and room to entertain – that’s what you’ll find at this beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Martinsburg. It sits on an acre of land in a private setting. And, if you need garage space – look no further. There’s a three car integral garage plus two other separate garages! There is a spacious family room above the 3 car garage. There’s also an attached sunroom with access to the expansive deck and yard space. This is a must see!

227 E. 2ND STREET, WILLIAMSBURG – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $200,000 – Come and see this gorgeous, updated one of a kind brick home in Williamsburg with phenomenal outdoor space including an above ground pool with custom deck, a canopied patio, an outdoor art studio, a fenced yard, beautifully landscaped with trees, flowers, koi ponds, firepit and a shed. Appliances in the shed are also included. The home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths – full of historic charm and modern amenities. There is all new flooring downstairs including the large open foyer which features a beautiful staircase and 4 original hand carved fireplaces, a nicely appointed kitchen with appliances included and a family room addition that includes a pellet stove. There is also a carport covered parking area. Most custom draperies are included and antique furniture is negotiable.

