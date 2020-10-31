Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Oct. 30, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time again! Time for some great Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

1901 BELLMEADE DRIVE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY MATT DEPAOLIS 814-329-3021

LISTING PRICE: $535,000

DETAILS: This one of a kind newly renovated luxury home is a must see. Large open concept kitchen with a fireplace, custom counter tops, double ovens, 5 burner Bosch cook top, pull out shelving/full length spice rack, built in freezer perfect is for entertaining large gatherings. Separate bar and seating area with a second fireplace. Unique great room offers a third fireplace, soaring walls of glass bringing in lots of natural light and opens to a large family room. Large master suite with two walk in closets offers a private seating area with a fireplace and a multi head luxury shower in en-suite bath. Outdoor space offers a beautiful in ground pool with a slide and diving board, half bath, hot tub, gas fireplace, bar area. Fenced back yard. 36×41 RV garage.

NEW LISTING!

323 E. RIVERVIEW STREET, EAST FREEDOM – LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE (814) 283-5686

LISTING PRICE: $135,000

DETAILS: Beautiful, spacious home with updated kitchen, central AC, 3 bedrooms with great closet space! Closed in front porch and screened in back porch. Flat yard, garage with carport. Spring Cove School District. Great location… The Frankstown Branch of the Juniata River is located at the end of the street! This property has been very well maintained!

708 PENN STREET HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK (814) 381-5758

LISTING PRICE: $279,900

DETAILS: BACK ON THE MARKET! Here is a rare chance to own a beautifully updated classic four-square brick home within walking distance of historic Hollidaysburg downtown, post office, YMCA, market, courthouse and eating establishments downtown. Many of the original details were kept intact during renovation projects. 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a bonus heated enclosed sunroom, gorgeous living room with fireplace and window seat lead into the formal dining room through pocket doors. And wait until you see the kitchen with SS appliances and large granite island. Double split staircase takes you up to the 2nd floor. This home is really designed for outdoor enjoyment too with the huge front porch, covered rear deck and step down open deck. Lovely rear yard. Really a one-of-a kind home. Check out the 3-D tour.

4325 4TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

LISTING PRICE: $215,000

DETAILS: Discover this impeccably maintained raised ranch home in Altoona! Luxury meets comfort in this beautiful three bedroom, two bath home with a two car garage, fantastic views and a lush landscape. The home sits on close to 2 acres, surrounded by woods that include private walking paths created for trolley car use years ago. You can also enjoy relaxing on your secluded back deck, custom tile covered patio or private lawn. Inside, you’ll find an open concept kitchen and dining area with hardwood floors, a spacious living room with a marble floor entryway, custom cabinetry and a gorgeous fireplace. The master bedroom offers an updated full bath. And downstairs, you have two bonus rooms that offer additional living or storage space and a laundry area.