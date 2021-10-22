Perry Wellington 4.5 -Perry’s Properties: Oct. 22, 2021

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time again. Time for those great Perry’s Properties!

108 26TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5669

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23RD FROM 2 TO 3:30 P.M

DETAILS: $165,000 – Raised ranch 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the Wehnwood section of Altoona. Vaulted ceiling with stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Basement ready to be finished for additional living space.



NEW LISTING!

2891 SOMERSET PIKE, JOHNSTOWN – LISTED BY QUENNA SMITH (814) 244-1958

DETAILS: $139,900 – UPDATES ABOUND in this BEAUTIFULLY designed 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Conemaugh Township School District. Open concept living in the kitchen/dining and living room combo features a stunning stone wood-fired fireplace, a kitchen sink island and a wall of windows just adds to the beauty of this room. Updated bath with all new fixtures and tile flooring. There is a laundry room off the kitchen that will accommodate your stackable washer dryer unit. Head down the steps to the lower level with stone wall accents and walkout patio doors lead to a stone walled courtyard. New landscaping adds to the outside charm of the side porch that is framed with the exterior stone chimney.





2341 LOWER CLOVER CREEK ROAD, WILLIAMSBURG – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM (814) 696-7742

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 PM.

DETAILS: $144,000 Spacious 2 story home with 2 large back decks for relaxing .A large kitchen and Dining room for entertaining. A full bath with laundry on the first floor. Laundry room has a laundry chute for convenience This home features 3 spacious bedrooms and a full bath on the second floor . But wait .. the basement has another family room that walks out to the lower deck.



NEW LISTING!

510 JONES STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY PAULA DEBOLT (814) 360-2809

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24TH FROM NOON TO 1 P.M.

DETAILS: $249,000 – Location, Location! Walk to YMCA,& experience the restaurants & 4 season events on the Downtown Historic Hollidaysburg Diamond! This home has spacious rooms & lots of natural light throughout! Characteristics include the hardwood floors, tile flooring, 2 bow windows,1st Flr Laundry room, Kitchen with quartz C-top & nook, sunken family room with Tray ceiling & gas fireplace. The 2nd floor has a Master Bedroom with walk-in closet & full bath with double sink vanity, the other 3 bedrooms have plenty of closet space & share a full bath off the hallway. Enjoy the relaxing covered front porch, 19×15 deck all within the fenced -in yard with its English Country Garden landscaping. Off street parking at front & rear. New HVAC system, refrigerator, and more.

