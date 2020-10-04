Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Oct. 2, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time! Time for some great Perry’s Properties!

319 GARBER STREET HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4TH, FROM NOON TO 2 P.M.

LISTED PRICE: $150,000

DETAILS: Excellent location on this well maintained two story home. Home features a large kitchen and living room with a first floor bedroom and master bath. Second floor features a full bath and two bedrooms. Enjoy the back patio and large yard with extra off street parking. Walk up attic for storage and a garage.

2941 WHISTLER ROAD, STOYSTOWN – LISTED BY LYNN MURPHY 814-977-0208

LISTING PRICE: $399,000

DETAILS: This remarkable, private 6 plus acre homestead in Somerset County is calling your name! There is so much here! The 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Main home is gorgeous with alot of extras including two stone fireplaces floor to ceiling on two separate floors. It is well appointed with plush carpet, hardwood floors and porcelain tile on te floors, great storage spaces, a kitchenette on the lower level with an attractive bar area and a full kitchen on the main living floor. Outside, there is a well-done,lit with electric outlets installed Gazebo of your very own to entertain in. Down the drive, there is a separate 2 Bedroom Living Space with 4 attached garages of various sizes you could use for income or your own business! You need to see this unique property to believe it!

459 KERBAUGH ROAD, STOYSTOWN – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

LISTING PRICE $189,000

DETAILS: Beautiful Split level home in a nice rural area. Open concept Kitchen, dining, & Living Room Area. 3 Bedroom , 2 Full Bath . Master Bedroom has its own Master Bath. Lower level laundry and bonus room. Enjoy time on the front deck or lounge or cook on the back deck. Sheds on the property stay as well, all on 1.41 Acres.

