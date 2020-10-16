Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Oct. 16, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

NEW LISTING!

3411 OAK LANE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY KERRY WEATHERSBEE (814) 932-6897

LISTING PRICE: $504,900

DETAILS: Classic 1911 5 bedroom, 5 bath Cape Cod located in beautiful Manison Park within view of historic Baker Mansion. The craftsmanship, hardwood flooring, pocket doors and original wood work is exhibited in the large Foyer and throughout the home. The 1st Floor features a Living Room (with Fireplace), Formal Dinning Room with French Doors opening to a Large Family Room, a Den/Office (with Fireplace and built in bookshelfs), a Bedroom, 1/2 Bathroom, modern Eat In Kitchen adjacent to a spacious Sun Room with Skylights, tiled flooring and a walk out to a fenced in patio. The 2nd Floor has a Master Bedroom with a Full Bathroom and 1/2 Bath. There are 3 more Bedrooms, and a full Bathroom off the Hallway. The basement has a large Recreation Room with Wet Bar, 1/2 Bath, Kitchen and Laundry Rm.

NEW LISTING!

438 HAZENSTAB DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $190,000

DETAILS: Well maintained split-level home with home office in the Spring Cove School District. The spacious kitchen is open to dining room. The large covered patio overlooks the private, fenced-in and beautifully landscaped yard. The lower level family room could be used as a 4th bedroom or in-law suite. New roof and three sources of heat including oil, pellet stove and 4 mini-split electric heat pumps.

NEW LISTING!

OPEN HOUSE: Sunday OCTOBER 18TH 2 P.M. TO 3:30 P.M.

6227 BEACON STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY RACHEL CONRAD (814) 502-2309

LISTING PRICE: $300,000

DETAILS: Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 4 bath home centrally located to shops, restaurants & other amenities. This home features a large spacious kitchen with custom built cabinets, crown molding & under cabinet lighting. Island seats 4 & has a stainless steel farmhouse sink with an accessory rack, cutting board & touch-on faucet. Convenient first floor laundry, master bedroom & bathroom. The master bedroom boasts a beautiful ensuite, complete with a custom ceramic tile tub/shower combo with a waterfall tub filler, rainfall shower head & jets. Keep your mind at ease with the security of Ring video doorbell on both front & back doors. Ring spotlights with cameras are located on the side of the house for additional security. This home has 0 carbon emissions. High efficiency 14-sere AC & heat pump.

NEW LISTING!

209 E. 24TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY BRIAN WILT (814) 502-6248

LISTING PRICE: $135,000

DETAILS: This ideal 3 bedroom home is located in a quaint neighborhood near Penn State Altoona Campus. Newer furnace and hot water tank. Original hardwood floors under the carpets. Spacious sunroom off the kitchen. 1 bath, 1 car garage, central air. A solid home in great condition with only one owner.

