Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Oct. 15, 2021

It’s that time again! Time for some of those great Perry’s Properties!

1828 GRANT AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $139,900 – This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Cape Cod in Altoona, close to local shopping, restaurants and downtown – just about a minute from I-99. There are two bedrooms and one full bath on the first floor, gorgeous hardwood floors and new paint throughout…. a nicely appointed kitchen with all new appliances…. The basement is spacious and has a lot of great storage space, including a workshop area. There is also a covered patio and an oversized carport. The seller is a licensed real estate agent.



120 LOWRY DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY RACHEL CONRAD (814) 502-2309

DETAILS: $290,000 – 3 bedroom, 3 bath home with a two car garage on a private lot, professionally cleaned and ready for new owners! This property is located in the Penn Farms Subdivision. It has an open concept kitchen – living room that was just freshly painted. There’s a separate dining area, a half bath and a bonus room on the first floor. Upstairs – A master suite with a full bath plus two other bedrooms and another full bath. There is also a finished basement. The home has a large back deck off of the kitchen that leads to the back yard. The yard also has apple and pear trees and plenty of other trees for extra privacy.

4017 RIDGE AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY OCTOBER 17TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

DETAILS: $90,000 – Conveniently located 3 bedroom Ridge Avenue home just waiting for your finishing touches. Knotty pine walls, kitchen open to dining room, large living room and bedrooms with built-ins. Private back yard. Check our 3D virtual tour.

NEW LISTING!

3001 4TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY BRIAN WILT (814) 502-6248

DETAILS: $175,000 – This beautiful home is a must see! Located on a quiet street in the Mansion Park area on a corner lot beside Circle Park. 3 bedrooms (room for a 4th bedroom) and 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen storage is amazing! Hardwood floors throughout, wood burning fireplace, Walk in closet, lots of storage. Newer kitchen, roof, and hot water tank. Covered front porch and a spacious backyard with a covered back porch.

