Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Oct. 1, 2021

NEW LISTING!

136 DOGWOOD LANE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $394,000 – Meticulously kept 1 story home located inside the beautiful, desirable, neighborhood of Woodland Terrance! This 4 bed, 3 full bath home features an impressive floor plan w/ oversized rooms and big closets. 1st floor living w/ finished basement. The living room features vaulted ceilings and a cozy stone fireplace. Sunroom loff of the kitchen also offers vaulted ceilings, skylights, and incredible views to enjoy all year long. The very large kitchen has ample storage w/ custom built cabinets, countertop space, a large island and an eat-in area. Beautifully landscaped, Large yard, and trex deck makes entertaining a breeze! New roof was installed in Fall of 2020!



4017 RIDGE AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $90,000 – Conveniently located 3 bedroom Ridge Avenue home just waiting for your finishing touches. Knotty pine walls, kitchen open to dining room, large living room and bedrooms with built-ins. Private back yard.

NEW PRICE!

439 E FIR STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $199,900 – This is a beautiful newly renovated 4 bedroom, 1 and a half bath Cape Cod style home within walking distance to the Hollidaysburg Senior and Junior High. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, and ceramic tile flooring. Both bathrooms are also completely remodeled. This home has been professionally painted inside and out. All of the original hardwood floors have been preserved and refinished. There is also a new driveway, beautiful landscaping, and new concrete covered patio. Other renovations include new plumbing, updated lateral sewer line, updated electrical service and breaker box, and all new windows! It has a newer roof too, added in 2018!



NEW PRICE!

1216 JACKSON AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $199,900 – You must see this bright and airy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home, freshly updated with modern style! This property is close to everything, in a neighborhood just off of Pleasant Valley Boulevard. Newer carpet throughout. New paint in bathrooms, on living room accent wall and kitchen. Dining area and kitchen have skylights. Kitchen has room to eat in. New light fixtures in foyer, dining room, above front door and on outside lamp post. There is a finished walk out basement with a half bath, laundry and a den/office area. The 1 car garage is drywalled and doubles as a workshop. Lot is flat and partially fenced. Driveway is paved and street parking is also available. Backyard features a beautiful landscape with mature trees & patio. Shutters and flower boxes outside are freshly painted as well!