Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties November 1, 2019

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

It’s that time of the week again! Time to take a look at some of…. Perry’s Properties!

161 Kendrick Lane, Flinton – Listed by the Jordan Conrad Team 814-693-5513

Listing Price: $200,000

Details: Stunning 2 bedroom ranch home situated on approx. 1 acre in the glendale yearound community. Built in 2014, this home has all the features you dream of including: Bamboo flooring, radiant floor heating, custom cabinets, double oven, ceramic tile walk-in shower in the master bath, walk-in closet, first floor laundry, large finished basement, and attached heated 2 car garage! Spend your free time watching the wildlife while relaxing on the new deck that was just built on the back of the house or on the covered front porch. Part of the basement could easily be made into a 3rd bedroom. Plenty of storage under the carport or in the garage for four wheelers, side by sides, lawn mowers, and all your outdoor equipment. Enjoy all the perks of glendale yearound without having to use gated access.

769 Country Ridge Road, Bedford – Listed by Lynn Murphy 814-977-0208

New price: $239,000

Details: Close to town! This property has so much to offer! 2.28 acres of rural living. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Main floor has a bedroom and bathroom. There is well water with a reverse osmosis system, heated basement w/ multiple rooms, 2 car 24′ x 28′ detached garage w/ attached workshop, 14′ tall camper park w/ 30 amp receptacle. Ceiling fans, bonus large room on main floor can be extra bedroom or office! Well maintained, one owner, heat oil furnace w/ additional heat/air mini-splits include cooling in those warm months! Back of property is a 24 x 24 shed with electric. Eat-in kitchen, 42 gallon hot water heater, hvac 2015. Submersible pump in well replaced 2017. New roof, march 2019 & new deck april 2019. Come take a look!

299 Vista View Lane, East Freedom – Listed by William Snyder 814-502-6160

New price! $220,000 – Dropped $10,000!

Details: A beautiful property with an awesome view! This 1 1/2 story home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a two car garage. It sits on a corner lot over looking the mountains. The large master suite has a spacious walk in closet and features a master bathroom with luxury bath that includes a soaking tub, tile shower and fireplace. The open concept allows for easy flow from the living room to the kitchen and attached dining room. The living room has a fireplace and the kitchen features an eat in area and stainless steel appliances. There is also a finished attic with toy room and game area. The large deck is great for barbecuing and just taking in the beautiful mountain views.

27 Red Oak Road, Flinton – Listed by Christopher Barnhart 814-619-3915

Listing price: $160,000

Details: Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom log cabin with 2 car detached garage on 1 acre inside glendale yearound. This could be your weekend getaway or even permanent residence. Cabin is “turn-key” ready and fully furnished. Ready to use right now!!! Kitchen and both bathrooms have been updated. Real wood fireplace with 1 cord of wood ready to burn. Spacious 2 car garage has large room above that could be workshop, storage, etc. Glendale yearound is a gated community located minutes from glendale lake and prince gallitzin state park. Community pool, tennis, basketball, security, and more.