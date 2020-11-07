Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Nov. 6, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time again! Time for some great Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

323 RIVERVIEW STREET, EAST FREEDOM – LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE (814) 283-5686

LISTING PRICE: $135,900

DETAILS: Beautiful, spacious home with updated kitchen, central AC, 3 bedrooms with great closet space! Closed in front porch and screened in back porch. Flat yard, garage with carport. Spring Cove School District. Great location… The Frankstown Branch of the Juniata River is located at the end of the street! This property has been very well maintained!

6227 BEACON STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY RACHEL CONRAD (814) 502-2309

LISTING PRICE: $300,000

DETAILS: Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 4 bath home centrally located to shops, restaurants & other amenities. This home features a large spacious kitchen with custom built cabinets, crown molding & under cabinet lighting. Island seats 4 & has a stainless steel farmhouse sink with an accessory rack, cutting board & touch-on faucet. Convenient first floor laundry, master bedroom & bathroom. The master bedroom boasts a beautiful ensuite, complete with a custom ceramic tile tub/shower combo with a waterfall tub filler, rainfall shower head & jets. Keep your mind at ease with the security of Ring video doorbell on both front & back doors. Ring spotlights with cameras are located on the side of the house for additional security. This home has 0 carbon emissions. High efficiency 14-sere AC & heat pump.

NEW LISTING!

850 E WALNUT STREET, LEWISTOWN – LISTED BY ASHLEY KLINE 717-436-9191

LISTING PRICE: $85,000

DETAILS: Get out of the borough and into this one level, handicap accessible 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch, just outside the borough limits! Easy access to highways and town amenities for less commute and travel time! Great one level living floor plan also features a large addition, giving endless possibilities for use; master bedroom suite, guest area, family room, etc. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, room for an island & eat in kitchen, plus separate dining room, ready to host a gathering! Plenty of storage areas throughout the house! Handicap accessible covered front porch to enjoy outdoor space. Carport provides covered parking space. 2 outbuildings for exterior storage. Minimal, easy yard maintenance!

NEW LISTING!

3116 MAIN ROAD, BEDFORD – LISTED BY LYNN MURPHY (814) 977-0208

PRICE REDUCED: $98,500

DETAILS: Great deal!! This lovingly renovated stone schoolhouse, circa 1850 is a gem in the small hamlet of Rainsburg. Less than 15 minutes from Bedford, this compact home is perfect if you are scaling down, but want to be in the country. Everything has been done-move-in ready! There is even a small barn on the property. Double Tin Roof-Deep window sills and your fuel tank is underground. Just add your personal touch!

