Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Nov. 5, 2021

816 WADDLE ROAD, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $300,000 – Newly updated 3 bed, 2 full bath home conveniently located close to PSU, restaurants, shops, entertainment, parks, & bus routes. The layout includesa dining area, and a large living room located right off of the kitchen. Upon entering the living area you will find a set of steps that lead to the spacious primary suite, featuring a private bathroom. A four season sunroom overlooks the large private fenced in backyard of the home. The shed and walk-up attic provide plenty of room for additional storage. This home also features off-street parking plus a 3 car garage.

23 MICHAELS DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5669

DETAILS: $335,000 – GORGEOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME WITH STONE ACCENTS IN HOLLIDAYSBURG. THREE BEDROOMS AND TWO FULL BATHS, ALL ON ONE FLOOR. THE LIVING, DINING AND KITCHEN AREA IS OPEN CONCEPT WITH LOTS OF WINDOWS TO BRIGHTEN THE SPACE. THE KITCHEN IS NICELY APPOINTED WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE. THE MASTER SUITE FEATURES A DOUBLE SINKS IN THE MASTER BATH, A MAKE-UP MIRROR SEATING AREA AND A WALK IN CLOSET. THERE IS ALSO A TWO CAR GARAGE!

136 DOGWOOD LANE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $369,900 – This is a meticulously kept 4 bedroom, 3 full bath with a finished basement. Vaulted ceilings and a cozy stone fireplace in the living room plus a sunroom off the kitchen… custom cabinets, a large island and an eat-in area. Beautifully landscaped yard, and trex decking! New roof installed last year.

NEW LISTING!

278 MAPLE HOLLOW ROAD, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY BRIAN WILT 814-502-6248

DETAILS: $200,000 – This 1 story home is solid, meticulously built by the current owner, and has an unbelievable amount on updates! Located in the Hollidaysburg school district, this beautiful house has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Set back a private drive on a spacious lot. Home has an open floor plan, deck off the kitchen and a wood stove for an alternative heat source.

