Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Nov. 27, 2020

It’s that time again! Time for some great Perry’s Properties!

Originally aried on Black Friday, the Perry Wellington Realty team has some bargain house hunting with homes UNDER $100,000!

101 SWANK STREET, IRVONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $75,000

DETAILS: This 3 bedroom 2 bath home on an approx half acre private lot is sure to impress you! Build in 2007, this beautiful home has been well maintained and is ready for a new owner! The eat-in kitchen is open to the living room. The laundry room is next to the kitchen. There are two bedrooms situated at the one side of the house and a master bedroom with en-suite bath on the other side of the home. There is a large front porch, as well as, a back porch with wooded views. There is even a shed and detached 1 car garage.

411 MOUNTAIN AVENUE, PORTAGE – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK 814-381-5758

LISTING PRICE: $40,000

DETAILS: Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath, vinyl-sided home in the Boro. Spacious living and dining rooms. Kitchen is fully furnished. Mostly newer carpet. Tilt-in thermopane windows. Spacious lot with several off street parking spaces. Attic storage space. Great starter home or home for an investor.

1927 LOGAN AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $95,000

DETAILS: This is a well maintained home that is move-in ready! There are 2 bedrooms on the second floor, both with hardwood floors. A full bath is situated between the two bedrooms. The kitchen is next to a formal dining room and includes appliances. The living room has a brick fireplace and a large picture window. There is plenty of off-street parking plus a one car garage!

1603 TIMBERLINE DRIVE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY MATT DEPAOLIS 814-329-3021

LISTING PRICE: $97,000

DETAILS: This great 2 bedroom half of a double home offers vaulted ceilings in the living room, a full finished basement and a large private deck. Two portions of the deck have been reinforced to accommodate hot tubs. The integral garage offers easy inside access to the home and a large driveway for additional parking. The split heat pump units provide air conditioning and a second heat source. Some furniture can be included or purchased.

