Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Nov. 13, 2020

It’s that time again! Time for some of Perry’s Properties!

2501 QUAIL AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5669

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, NOV. 15th, 1-2:30 p.m.

LISTING PRICE: $160,000

DETAILS: Completely renovated and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Hileman Heights section of Altoona. The kitchen features white cabinets with granite countertops, Brazilian slate tile floors with an island, all open to the dining area and French doors to the deck. Hardwood floors flow throughout the living room, hall and the two nicely sized main floor bedrooms. Upstairs you will find a large bedroom with brand new carpet and a full bath. Basement could be finished for more living space. Corner lot situated on a private street with off-street parking.



NEW LISTING!

290 RED OAK ROAD, FLINTON – LISTED BY BETTY BARNHART (814) 687-4216

LISTING PRICE: $98,000

DETAILS: Perfect for starting out or downsizing. Three bedrooms and 1.5 baths on one level. Great decks to enjoy the wooded view that entertains with deer and squirrel sightings. Ramps that offer easy access for wheelchairs or strollers.. New metal roof, furnace and water heater since 2019. There are washer /dryer hookups in the foyer closet. Located in Glendale Yearound, a gated recreational development with community pool, clubhouse, tennis/basketball/volleyball courts, playgrounds, dog park, planned activities and more. Glendale Yearound is adjacent to Prince Gallitzin State Park / Glendale Lake and right down the road from State Game Lands 108 for great fishing, boating and hunting as well as hiking.

1449 ROBERTS STREET, NANTY GLO – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $119,900

DETAILS: Welcome to 1449 Roberts Street, a freshly painted and updated home located just minutes away from the public library and local pizzerias! This home has a cozy living room to the right and a beautifully updated kitchen and dining room. The first floor also has a full bath and laundry room. Upstairs you’ll find 3 bedrooms and another full bath. The basement is unfinished but is perfect for storage! And there is also a front covered porch, a patio out back, and an oversized 1 car garage.



NEW LISTING!

624 MORNINGSIDE DRIVE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY BRIAN WILT (814) 502-6248

LISTING PRICE: $170,000

DETAILS: Beautiful home with an open concept floor plan. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, first floor laundry. Perfect location in Altoona close to everything you would need. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen bar is made of stacked stone and the glass backsplash in the kitchen enhances the look of the cherry cabinets. The home sits on a large flat lot with an oversized 2 car garage and spacious yard.