Perry Wellington 4.5: Perry’s Properties May 8, 2020

Welcome to this week’s edition of Perry’s Properties!



1. Listing No. L53098A on Lot 1 Ivyside Estates Lane, Altoona, PA 16601

LISTED BY JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: Looking to build a new home? We’ve got a great option for you in Altoona. Welcome to Ivyside Estates where we have this great corner lot available. This is a highly desirable area. Corner lot in the highly desirable area and the lot is a nice size. It’s nearly a half acre and it’s ready for you to build your dream home! Approx plot lines highlighted in purple. City is sewer available in Ivyside Estates as well as natural gas. But you will need a well.

4. 109 KESTREL LANE, BOALSBURG

LISTED BY DAWN KLINE 814-574-4916

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Cx_TWvECo0&t=5s



DETAILS: Beautiful two story townhome. This end unit provides lots of natural sunlight with additional windows, less noise and less traffic congestion. The end unit also provides additional grassy area. The open floor plan reveals easy access to dining, living and kitchen area. A half bath on the first floor is great when entertaining. Guests will not need to go upstairs. Kitchen has island, pantry and glass back splash. The back deck offers views of the mountains. Basement has been studded with storage closet and utility/storage/work room. Basement has also been studded, electric wired and plumbed for a bathroom. It also has an egress window. It’s ready to make into a bedroom! Close to bus stops for easy access to Penn State University and downtown State College.

