Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: May 7, 2021

It’s that time again! Time for some of those great Perry’s Properties!

0 CARL ROAD, DYSART – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $400,000

DETAILS: A one of a kind property with endless potential and breathtaking. The property features approx 53.71 acres of land with a nicely kept 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home, an enormous 3 story barn with stalls and metal roofing, 2 over-sized garages, and an out building on top of the hill. Also, located on the property is a pond with various species of wildlife. Whether you want to start a business in agriculture or if you just want to live in luxurious privacy, this property is the perfect place for you!

NEW LISTING!

416 27TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $125,000

DETAILS: Meticulously maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in a highly desirable neighborhood in Altoona! With a freshly painted interior, updated electrical, new sump pump, and newer windows this home is move in ready! Underneath the carpet in the bedrooms are hardwood floors! This home offers a nice size front porch, covered back patio, flat yard, and 1 car integral garage!

NEW LISTING!

517 S. CAMBRIA STREET, BELLWOOD – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $350,000

DETAILS: Magnificent hewn stone and brick mansion situated on a large 1+ acre lot in the borough of Bellwood. Features include high ceilings, original woodwork, multiple fireplaces, large arched window and a spectacular bay window. The main level is currently used as a funeral parlor but could be converted to office space or bed & breakfast. Second floor is currently a two bedroom apartment and the third floor is also a two bedroom apartment. There is a large detached garage and off street parking for 32 vehicles. No zoning provides for limitless options including converting back to a single family residence.

NEW LISTING!

1249 CARSON VALLEY ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY DAN DISABATO 814-569-6324

LISTING PRICE: $157,000

DETAILS: This 4 bedroom home home in Carson Valley , Hollidaysburg School District is on a HUGE lot with unlimited potential is being sold AS IS. With a little TLC this home has endless possibilities.The home comes with newer roof ,furnace, and water heater as well as hard wood floors This has a walk out from the basement into the large open yard space as well as a 2 car garage.

