NEW LISTING!

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, MAY 7TH FROM 12:30 P.M. TO 2 P.M.

850 FOX CHAPEL DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK 814-381-5758

DETAILS: $325,000 – Looking for a meticulously maintained home with fantastic updates? You found it! Located in the desirable Brentwood development, this home has easy access to I-99, shopping, and is located in the sought after Hollidaysburg School District. You’ll find the WOW factor in the gorgeously renovated, open concept kitchen featuring Fine Line soft close cabinetry and high end appliances, including wine fridge and pot filler and premium Life Proof plank flooring. Kitchen has full view of the fenced in yard that was designed and installed by Tussey Mountain Landscape with stamped concrete patio and firepit. Great entertaining space, inside and out. 2 totally renovated baths. Main floor laundry. Downstairs family room has an exercise area, 1/2 bath and fireplace.

NEW LISTING!

1611 JANESVILLE PIKE, TYRONE – LISTED BY JASON JONES (814) 207-6652

DETAILS: $349,000 – This is 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on over 2 acres, just outside of Tyrone Borough with over 4,000 sq ft of living space. The open concept on the main level features an oversized Great Room with a beautiful floor to ceiling fireplace, dining room, living room/den area and a eat-in kitchen. Just off the kitchen is a screened-in covered patio with a fully functional fireplace. The 2nd floor offers a master bedroom with en-suite, 3 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom, and an oversized sitting area overlooking the 1st Floor Great Room. 20 minutes from State College and Altoona!

NEW LISTING!

306 27THE AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM (814) 696-7742

DETAILS: $145,000 – Nicely maintained two story home. First floor features laundry ,half bath ,Large living room with a beautiful fireplace, kitchen and dining room. Second floor full bath and 3 large bedrooms with a walk up attic. Nice back yard space and off street parking.

NEW LISTING!

827 FARREN STREET, PORTAGE – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM (814) 696-7742

DETAILS: $80,000 – Well maintained 2 story home. Home has eat- in kitchen and first floor laundry. Second floor has 2 nice size bedrooms and a full bath with a walk up attic for storage. A covered front and back porch with a nice yard and a one car detached garage with off street parking.