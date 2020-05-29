Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: May 29, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time of the week again! Time for Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

3412 ONEIDA AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY MATT DEPAOLIS 814-329-3021

LISTING PRICE: $239,900

DETAILS: Mansion Park gem with tons of character on a large lot. With the original arched front door, the stone fireplace, hardwood floors, sconces, window seats and telephone nook, this three bedroom home is a one of a kind. You get the best of both with hot water heat and central air conditioning. There is a full finished basement with a 3/4 bath and large laundry. The detached two car garage has a full loft that could make a great office or studio.



NEW LISTING!

123 HECLA ROAD, MINGOVILLE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $249,900

DETAILS: Just Like New, describes this two story, 3 bedroom, and 2.5 bath home in Mingoville. This home has it all with a brand new kitchen with beautiful stainless appliances. All the bathrooms have new amenities and new flooring. The entire home has new LVT flooring. The HVAC system is completely new with a new heat pump. The gorgeous sunroom allows you to have a place to sit and enjoy the peacefulness of Mingoville.The second floor boasts 3 nicely sized bedrooms and 2 full baths. The laundry is conveniently located on the second floor too. If this is not enough go out to the large 2 car garage and building that is attached! For more information contact the listing agent.



NEW LISTING!

1776 LAMBERTSVILLE ROAD, STOYSTOWN – LISTED BY QUENNA SMITH 814-244-1958

LISTING PRICE: $374,900

DETAILS: History abounds in this 1898 Somerset County home. Updates throughout this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on just under 125 acres! A detached oversized garage/workshop and 40 X 70 metal pole building are included on the parcel to be subdivided. Concrete driveway and beautiful landscape add to the beauty of this property. The Sellers are ONLY including the portion of land on the same side of the Lambertsville Rd as the House with this sale. Acerage , assessment and taxes will be recalculated after the survey and subdivision are complete.



NEW LISTING!

174 3RD STREET, VINTONDALE – LISTING BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

LISTING PRICE: $60,000

DETAILS: Check out this fantastic opportunity to get a beautifully updated home that is waiting for your finishing touches! 4 Bedrooms, 1 bath…. on a quiet street in Vintondale…. One bedroom was converted into an upstairs laundry room to have laundry on the second floor with the bedrooms! Outside, you have a large backyard where you could add extra parking or a garage…. Inside – the house itself has new paint, tile flooring in bathroom and kitchen…. completely updated bathroom with tile shower! All you have to do is choose your flooring and trim and it’s a brand new house! Put your stamp it! And, for just $60,000…. you can’t beat this deal!