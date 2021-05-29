Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: May 28, 2021

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time again! Time for some of those Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

88 LOGAN BOULEVARD, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $225,000 Totally updated two story home with brand new oversized 2 car garage! This home has modern updates from top to bottom, but also has hints of its original character. There is a large kitchen with included stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, living room, full bath, 1st floor laundry room / mudroom, and large foyer! Most of the main level has ceilings that are just under 9 foot tall! On the second floor you will find 3 bedrooms and a full bath. There is a finished attic that could be used as a bedroom or game room. The detached garage has lots of space for parking large vehicles and for storage. The home has a newer furnace and AC unit (installed in 2016). All this on a large lot with a fenced in side yard and back patio.

NEW LISTING!

306-310 E. CHERRY AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY BRIAN WILT 814-502-6248

DETAILS: $195,000 – Looking for a house updated from top to bottom? This is it! The homeowners took meticulous care of this charming home with top of the line finishes and attention to detail. 3 bdrms, 2 full baths, and 2 car garage. The updates to the house include hardwood floors and Corian® countertops in the kitchen, new garage door, new front door, new hot water tank, and much more. The back door leads to a deck perfect for entertaining and an above ground pool. Spacious yard has a huge 12’x20’ shed along with a beautiful white vinyl privacy fence around the perimeter. The mechanics in the house are top of the line resulting in efficient utility costs including an air purification system on the furnace by Reme:Halo®. The location is ideal on a corner lot in Cricket Knoll Development.

NEW LISTING!

129 MCDONALD DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693- 5513

DETAILS: $425,000 – Impressive 4 bedroom home with inground pool and fenced in yard in the Hollidaysburg School District! Some features of the home include a first floor master suite, a convenient first floor laundry, 2 car garage, and finished basement with bathroom and pool table. The three additional bedrooms are on the second floor. There is a screened in porch off the living room / kitchen that leads right out to the pool area. The finished basement has room for an office and an area currently used as a gym! Be sure to check out the Matterport Virtual Tour!

1623 ST. FRANCIS LANE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $235,000 – Check out this spacious Bi-Level on St. Francis Lane! The yard is beautifully landscaped. You will also enjoy a covered back porch, where you can relax on warm Summer evenings. Inside, you’ll find the home nicely updated. The property features 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths…. an eat in kitchen that opens to the dining room… a nice sized living area on this floor as well! The lower level has a spacious family room, laundry room and a full bath. There’s also a one car garage.