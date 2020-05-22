Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: May 22, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time again! Time for some of Perry’s Properties!

1416 25TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $119,000

DETAILS: Beautifully maintained home in Calvert Hills! This move-in ready home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and an open concept kitchen to the dining area. The attic has the potential for a 4th bedroom or playroom if finished. Many improvements have been made over the years including newer paint and carpet, and a new hot water heater. There is also an added bonus of off-street parking for multiple cars in front of the house. Central air! This home is a must-see! Seller is related to agent. The seller has purchased a 1 year Home Warranty through American Home Shield!



NEW LISTING!

114 W. 8TH AVENUE ALTOONA – LISTED BY NICK KRATZER

LISTED FOR $109,900

DETAILS: Move-in ready and little yard maintenance! Convenient access to downtown Altoona and PSU Altoona. This 3 BR, 1 Bath, 1 car garage is move-in ready with many updates throughout. New carpeting on stairs and hallway, custom kitchen. Open concept kitchen and dining area with barstool countertop, a breakfast nook area, and even another bonus space that could be a den or office. Gas fireplace in the living room to give you that cozy feeling in the cold season. Unfinished basement has the laundry and usable space with gas space heater for a man cave or workshop. This house is waiting for you to make it yours!



201 CRANBERRY ROAD, MARTINSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

NEW PRICE: $275,000

DETAILS: Spacious 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home on a 1+ acre lot in Martinsburg. This property features include a 2 car attached garage, large kitchen with breakfast nook, formal dining room, hardwood floors, finished basement, and 2 wood-burning fireplaces The beautifully landscaped and meticulously kept yard is great for entertaining!



793 LOVEVILLE ROAD, WARRIORS MARK – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $329,000

DETAILS: Welcome to this 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home on a one-acre lot in Centre County. Here, you’ll enjoy beautiful country views from your front porch. Step inside to find hardwood floors and an open floor plan… the living room leads into a lovely dining area and eat-in kitchen. There is also a large office space with lots of windows. Upstairs discover the spacious master suite… with a walk-in closet and a master bath with soaking tub and shower. So much to offer, all for $329,000!