Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: May 21, 2021

It’s that time again. Time for some Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

225 FOX RIDGE LANE, FLINTON – LISTED BY BETTY BARNHART 814-619-3915

DETAILS: $139,500 – If you’re looking for a cozy full time home or a getaway vacation spot, this well cared for cabin could fit the bill. You’ve got three levels of living space…. The lower level is currently a media room but could be redesigned as a bedroom. The loft bedroom offers views of the living room as well as the outdoors. There’s a wrap around deck off of the kitchen… nice landscaping. Two garages and a large shed. You can also enjoy the community swimming pool, club house, tennis courts and playgrounds. There is also a dog park. and, next to Prince Gallitzin State Park / Glendale Lake, State Game Lands and six miles from Rock Run ATV Park.



365 KENSINGER ROAD, MARTINSBURG – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $385,000 – Mighty 2 story home, encompassing 2.25 acres. Walk through the front door to a gaping foyer . Kitchen has an open concept to the family room and Great room . First floor laundry and split up 3/4 bath .3 spacious bedrooms and a Master Bedroom with its own Master bath and another full bath as well. There are 3 family rooms and a great workshop. Step outside to the patio and enjoy the outdoors. Property has an outside wood furnace for 2 types of heat. The space is amazing in this home.

NEW LISTING!

2941 WHISTLER ROAD, STOYSTOWN LISTED BY: LYNN MURPHY (814) 977-0208

DETAILS: $399,000

OPEN HOUSE THIS WEEKEND! This remarkable, private 6 plus acre homestead in Somerset County is calling your name! There is so much here! The 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Main home is gorgeous with alot of extras including two stone fireplaces floor to ceiling on two separate floors. It is well appointed with plush carpet, hardwood floors and porcelain tile on te floors, great storage spaces, a kitchenette on the lower level with an attractive bar area and a full kitchen on the main living floor. Outside, there is a well-done,lit with electric outlets installed Gazebo of your very own to entertain in. Down the drive, there is a separate 2 Bedroom Living Space with 4 attached garages of various sizes you could use for income or your own business! You need to see this unique property to believe it!

994 NEWRY LANE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY TERESA LARATONDA 814-935-0861

DETAILS: $247,500 – No need to look any further! This 4 bedroom 2 and one half bath home with fireplace in first floor family room and potential for an entertainment room in the basement with sliding glass door walkout to the patio, is ideal for a lot of entertainment or family gatherings and fun for a growing family. The dining room also has sliding glass doors onto a 12’x12″ deck with awning over and step down to another 12×12 sun deck. This home is priced to sell and will go quick.

