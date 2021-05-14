Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: May 14, 2021

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s time for Perry’s Properties!

FOR LEASE OR SALE:

601 RITTS ROAD, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LEASE PRICE: $3500/MONTH

DETAILS:- Former Brinks building located just off of the I-99 Pinecroft Exit between Altoona and Bellwood. Building consists of 3720 SF office space and 2280 SF warehouse/garage with two 12×14 overhead doors. Prime location with heavy traffic count. NNN Lease. Building also available for purchase.

NEW LISTING!

365 KENSINGER ROAD, MARTINSBURG – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

LISTING PRICE: $385,000

DETAILS: Mighty 2 story home, encompassing 2.25 acres. Walk through the front door to a gaping foyer . Kitchen has an open concept to the family room and Great room . First floor laundry and split up 3/4 bath .3 spacious bedrooms and a Master Bedroom with its own Master bath and another full bath as well. There are 3 family rooms and a great workshop. Step outside to the patio and enjoy the outdoors. Property has an outside wood furnace for 2 types of heat. The space is amazing in this home.

NEW LISTING!

405 GARBER STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $185,000

DETAILS: A wonderful, well maintained property in the heart of Hollidaysburg Borough. This home features a finished basement with a built in desk making for a relaxing, quiet office space. You will also find a full bathroom, and several spaces for storage, plus a workshop located in the basement. An enclosed porch with heat and lots of windows is perfect for enjoying all 4 seasons of Pennsylvania weather. First floor laundry is conveniently located between 2 nicely sized bedrooms and the upgraded main bathroom. This modern, eat-in kitchen is a must see, featuring included appliances and light washed cabinets. There is even off-street parking with room for 3-4 vehicles.

NEW LISTING!

994 NEWRY LANE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY TERESA LARATONDA 814-935-0861

LISTING PRICE: $247,500

DETAILS: No need to look any further! This 4 bedroom 2 and one half bath home with fireplace in first floor family room and potential for an entertainment room in the basement with sliding glass door walkout to the patio, is ideal for a lot of entertainment or family gatherings and fun for a growing family. The dining room also has sliding glass doors onto a 12’x12″ deck with awning over and step down to another 12×12 sun deck. This home is priced to sell and will go quick.

