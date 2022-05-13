Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

It’s time for some of those great Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

905 17TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $105,000 – This is a completely renovated and freshly painted 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Altoona. It features waterproof luxury vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen, new ceramic tile shower and flooring in the bathroom and new carpet throughout. There is also new electrical and plumbing in the house… as well as a new metal roof! You also get off street parking for 2 cars in a large carport!

NEW LISTING!

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY MAY 15TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

523 CANTERBURY DRIVE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $525,000 – This is an immaculate 6 bedroom, 4 bath home in Chapel Hill Estates with 3280 square feet of living space. Inside, you find a gorgeous and well maintained interior with two fireplaces, a beautiful oak staircase and modern finishes throughout. There is a deck outside, plus an inground pool which will be so nice to have during the hot Summer months which are just about a month away! You also have a 2 car garage!

NEW LISTING!

112 DOGWOOD DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM (814) 696-7742

DETAILS: $340,000 – Immaculate One story home in the Tree Lane area. Inviting from the driveway with the pristine lawn. This home offers a spacious entry, 4 large bedrooms with over sized closets and 2 full baths . Plenty of closet space . An open concept kitchen and dining room . First floor laundry room, and a bonus sunroom . Enjoy mornings or evenings on beautiful back patio. Attached 2 car garage, central air.

NEW LISTING!

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY MAY 14TH FROM 1 TO 3 P.M.

1023 HARVARD STREET, JOHNSTOWN – LISTED BY RALPH ROSSI 724-617-2009

DETAILS: $229,900 – This is a beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Johnstown…. The sellers did a complete remodel on this property….From bare studs to new insulation, drywall and paint. New roof in 2020. Everything is new and updated. Double pane windows and all appliances included. Quartz countertops in the kitchen and the washer & dryer are included. This is a must see!