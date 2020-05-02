Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: May 1, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

1416 25TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $119,000

DETAILS: Beautifully maintained home in Calvert Hills! This move-in ready home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and an open concept kitchen to the dining area. The attic has potential for a 4th bedroom or playroom if finished. Many improvements have been made over the years including newer paint and carpet, and a new hot water heater. There is also an added bonus of off-street parking for multiple cars in front of the house. Central air! This home is a must-see! Seller is related to agent. The seller has purchased a 1 year Home Warranty through American Home Shield!



113 OVERPAR DRIVE, BEDFORD – LISTED BY ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

NEW PRICE! $243,000

DETAILS: Welcome to this unique 2 bedroom, 3 bath property in Bedford! This home has so much to offer! The two-story octagon design features a spacious deck with spectacular views of the golf course at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort! See this home virtually with our 3d tour… inside you’ll find vaulted ceilings… ceramic tile and hardwood floors, an updated eat-in kitchen and remodeled bathrooms! And, all of the appliances are included.



8229 CHERRY WOOD LANE, CLAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $299,900

DETAILS: Luxury living at Blue Knob All Season Resort! This custom-built 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home by McCloskey builders has it all! Step inside the front door and you’re greeted with soaring vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan. A gorgeous stacked stone fireplace is the focal point of the living area. It’s surrounded by a wall of windows that brings light and nature into the space. The kitchen is well appointed with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island for additional counter space. It opens into the dining and living area. There is a spacious Master Bedroom with a large closet and a Master Bath with jetted a tub, tiled shower and double vanity. 2 more bedrooms share a Jack-N-Jill bath. This is a mountain getaway like no other! See it virtually on our website!



NEW LISTING!

793 LOVEVILLE ROAD, WARRIORS MARK – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $329,000

DETAILS: Welcome to this 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home on a one acre lot in Centre County. Here, you’ll enjoy beautiful country views from your front porch. Step inside to find hardwood floors and an open floor plan… the living room leads into a lovely dining area and eat-in kitchen. There is also a large office space with lots of windows. Upstairs discover the spacious master suite… with a walk in closet and a master bath with soaking tub and shower. So much to offer, all for $329,000!

