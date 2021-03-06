Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: March 5, 2021

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time again! Time for some of those great Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

156 STORM STREET, PORTAGE – LISTED BY NORMAN FULTON (814) 381-6255

LISTING PRICE: $65,000

DETAILS: The owners invite you to see this beautiful 2 story home that sits on a corner lot and features 3 restful bedrooms, 2 baths, walkout basement, a two bay detached garage and a one bay detached garage. New carpeting all throughout the second floor, updated bath, plus hardwood floors on the first floor. Located in close proximity to Blue Knob ski resort and is priced to sell.



NEW LISTING!

215 E VALLEY ROAD, CLAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $46,000

DETAILS: This well maintained condo at the Blue Knob All Seasons Resort is perfect for winter vacations and weekend get-aways! Inside you will find an open kitchen/living room with a wet bar and wood fireplace. Off the living room there are two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Enjoy morning coffee on the private balcony! HOA includes: hot tub, tennis court, outdoor pool, road maintenance and trash removal.



128 57TH STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM – (814) 414-2673

LISTING PRICE: $149,000

DETAILS: This is a very nice, well maintained one story brick home with a metal roof. The property has 3 bedrooms, a full bath and an attached 1 car garage. There is also a Fenced in Backyard with a Stream . Perfect if you’re looking to downsize or just starting out!



NEW LISTING!

2804 UNION AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY RACHEL CONRAD (814) 502-2309

LISTING PRICE: $285,000

DETAILS: Large four bedroom, three bath home in the desired Mansion Park area. Enter this home into the foyer that features a grand staircase. Hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinets for storage. Enjoy those cold winter nights by the large gas fireplace. Upstairs you will find four bedrooms and two full baths. There is an additional room off of two of the bedrooms that could be used as a closet or bonus room. Plenty of parking outdoors with two driveway entrances to the home and a two car garage with an attached carport. There is also a small fish pond out back. Electrical system was just upgraded in 2021.