OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, MARCH 5TH FROM 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M.

715 LOOP ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

DETAILS: $295,000 – New construction! Ranch style 3 bed, 2 bath home with a full basement! Upgrades include vinyl plank flooring, quartz countertops, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and a 2 car garage. Plus, a high efficiency Bosch Heat Pump. Seller is a licensed agent. Items to be completed prior to closing – plumbing connections, dishwasher installation, final grading, front concrete sidewalk, front steps, master bedroom carpet (see last picture) and trim, pave driveway, broken and missing lineals around window, gutter installation, and final cleaning.







NEW LISTING!

137 FRONT STREET, GLEN HOPE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513DETAILS: DETAILS: $190,000 – Traditional farmhouse style home boasting lots of original charm throughout! This 4 bedroom 2 full bath home features a custom remodeled kitchen with included appliances, hardwood flooring, expansive formal dining room, formal living room, 1st floor laundry, walk-up attic, and original woodwork throughout the home. The roof is approx 5 years old and the boiler is approx 10 years old. Outside you will find a wraparound porch, large 3 bay 34’x38′ detached garage with radiant in-floor heat,18’x18′ shed, and additional RV and boat parking. All this on a large double lot.



107 BOYLES LANE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $229,000 – Completely renovated 3 Bedroom 2 bath home off Juniata Gap Road situated on a private wooded lot with stream in the back. Bright kitchen with recessed lighting, white cabinets and new stainless appliances. Well-lit dining room open to kitchen with built-in shelves. Living room is surrounded by windows on three sides and open to the foyer and spacious full bath. Upstairs you will find another full bath and three bedrooms – one featuring a barn door and walk-in closet. Outside enjoy the privacy and the stream while entertaining on the large covered back deck.



121 SPRUCE AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY STEVE CLAPPER (814) 502-9128

DETAILS: $109,900 – Very Nice Home with many improvements. 3 BR 1 Bath 2 Story home with Garage. Conveniently located to everything. Modern Kitchen and Bath, Covered front porch and Back Deck, and Fenced Yard.