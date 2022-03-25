Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC

It’s time for Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, MARCH 27TH FRO 12:30 P.M. TO 2 P.M.

507 2ND STREET, WILLIAMSBURG – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM (814) 696-7742

DETAILS: $180,000 – Newly remodeled 2 story home with a detached 2 car garage in the Williamsburg boro. This home features a large eat in kitchen and dining room. A beautiful stone fireplace makes the living room the place to be. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms and a full bath with an over sized hall way that leads out to nice balcony . First floor laundry and lots of storage space.

NEW LISTING!

485 CEDARCREST DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $115,000 Nicely updated Penn Farms townhome in Duncansville. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms with new kitchen. Plenty of additional storage in the basement that could be converted to living space. Two off street parking spaces, nice yard, deck and great views. Affordable and low maintenance living with no HOA fees. Check out our 3D virtual tour today.





NEW LISTING!

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, MARCH 26TH FROM 2 P.M. TO 3:30 P.M.

238 CRESTVIEW DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $265,000 –Maple Hollow 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with wraparound deck in Duncansville. Spectacular views with a professionally hardscaped patio. The living room has rustic exposed beams with a fireplace and the kitchen and bathrooms are updated. Finished space in the basement for an office and/or entertainment. This home is move-in ready. Check out our open house and 3d virtual tour.



NEW LISTING!

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, MARCH 27TH FROM 1 P.M. TO 3 P.M.

2708 5TH STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY MINDY ELVEY (484) 479-6366

DETAILS: $170,000 – 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath move in ready ranch home on a beautifully landscaped corner lot. Enjoy your morning coffee and fresh air on the side porch. The kitchen flows right into the dinning room And, there is a spacious living room with a large picture window that fills the room with natural light. Laundry is in the basement where there’s also a half bath, bonus room and a storage room!