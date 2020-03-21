Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties March 20, 2020 part 2

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time again! Time for another Perry’s Properties!

201 Cranberry Road, Martinsburg – Listed By The Adam Conrad Team 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $300,000

DETAILS: Spacious 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home on a 1+ acre lot in Martinsburg. This property features include a 2 car attached garbage, large kitchen with breakfast nook, formal dining room, hardwood floors, finished basement and 2 wood burning fireplaces The beautifully landscaped and meticulously kept yard is great for entertaining!



535 Jaguar Avenue, Altoona – Listed By Tiffany Settle 814-283-5686

NEW PRICE: $174,000

DETAILS: BACK ON MARKET! Lovely cape cod style home for sale in the convenient Lakemont Area. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, partially finished basement with wet bar. Updates through out to include, central air, the kitchen and both bathrooms! Outdoor Jacuzzi, Gazebo, shed, garden and fire ring offer great use of the huge back yard where wildlife often visit. Schedule your showing today!

150 Houtz Drive, East Freedom – Listed by Adam Conrad Team 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $230,000

DETAILS: One floor living at it’s finest in East Freedom! Check out this Single-level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. It’s practically brand new! The house was built in 2018 and is located in the Deerfield Subdivision. It has some fantastic features, modern flooring, a gorgeous kitchen. And, a spacious basement with 8 foot ceilings and a walk out! This can be easily finished for more living space. The house is in the Spring Cove School District. And, it has a 2 car garage! All for $230,000!



149 Faust Circle, Bellefonte – Listed By The Annette Yorks Group 814-360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $209,000

DETAILS: Light & bright Spring Gardens condo. Lots of interior upgrades to include hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, cozy fireplace, well-appointed kitchen with pass through & handy 1st floor laundry room. The basement is finished to include a spacious family room & a half bath, plus plenty of storage space. The 2nd floor delivers a master bedroom with full private bath, 2 additional nice sized bedrooms & a full family bath. Lovely setting with beautiful views, convenient location minutes to downtown historic Bellefonte, easy access to I-99/I-80, downtown State College & PSU.

