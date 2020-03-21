Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties March 20, 2020 part 1

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

918 6th avenue, duncansville – listed by the gretchen gunnett team 814-696-7742

Listing price: $179,900

Full priced offer: 6% assist & 1 year warranty

Details: step into this beautiful bi-level home located across from duncansville community park. The main level of this home features an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms and a recently updated full bath. The lower level has 2 additional bedrooms (the room being used as the master bedroom was previously a family room that could easily be reverted back) and 3/4 bath and a laundry area. Enjoy open concept entertaining or step out to the enclosed back deck. Never get wet with the integral garage. New sidewalk. New garage door. New triple-pane krypton windows. So many upgrades. With a full-price offer, seller will provide up to 6% sellers assist and a 1 year home warranty. 215 sweet cherry court, hollidaysburg – listed by the adam conrad team (814) 693-5669

Listing price: $180,000

3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage

Open concept kitchen, newer flooring, patio

Details: this is a beautifully updated 3 story brick townhouse, built in 2002. And, this property so much to offer including 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths plus a spacious two car garage out back with extra storage above the garage space! And, there’s more! Step inside to find a home that’s bright and comfortable. The neutral color scheme makes it possible for you to move right in and decorate in any color palette. There is an open concept kitchen, updated appliances and ample counter space…. Plus updated flooring throughout! There is also a back yard and a great patio space to enjoy when the warm weather gets here! This home has it all and it’s low maintenance too! 1605 west 7th street, tyrone – listed by the jordan conrad team 814-693-5513

Listing price: $250,000

8.41 acres, 4 bedroom 2 bath

Fireplace, hardwood floors

Details: beautifully maintained home on approx 8.41 acres in the bellwood-antis school district! Get the best of both worlds by being in town but feeling like you are in the woods! This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, with plenty of extra rooms for a home office or additional bedrooms. There is a large living room with brick fireplace, exposed wood beam, and hardwood floors. The kitchen has access to a heated screened in rear porch. Need a mother-in-law suit? The full-sized partially finished basement is already set up as a bedroom/living room, and has a half bath and walk-in closet. There is a two-car attached garage with plenty of space for your atvs that can be ridden right on the atv trails on this property! This property is truly one of a kind! 2418 west chestnut avenue, altoona – listed by the jordan conrad team 814-693-5513

Listing price: $147,000

3 bedrooms, 1 bath + bonus rooms

Historic charm, original woodwork

Details: beautiful 2.5 story home with endless amounts of charm! This well-maintained home is full of history with all its original woodwork, huge windows, and features right from the pennsylvania railroad. The 3 story staircase leads up to 3 bedrooms on the second floor, and to two more bonus rooms on the third floor that could be used as 4th or 5th bedrooms. Do not miss your opportunity to own your own piece of history!

