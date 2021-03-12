Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: March 12, 2021

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. 

Office Phone Numbers: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 
State College: (814) 273-1446 
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 
Bedford: (814) 310-0099 
Scranton: (570) 309-6136 
Lewistown (717) 363-8631 

It’s that time again! Time for some great Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING! 
23 SOMAR DRIVE, LEWISTOWN – LISTED BY KIM RICKERT 717-363-8631
LISTING PRICE: $315,000
DETAILS: A beautiful home in Rolling Hills Estates, this 2-story home has been well maintained and includes solid oak floors, doors and trim. Enjoy the large kitchen w/solid wood cabinets, tile backsplash & quartz counters located just off the family rm and next to the dining rm and breakfast nook. Separated living rm makes a great office or den space. The owner’s suite is spacious with oak flrs, walk-in-closet, large bathroom with jetted tub and shower. Three additional bedrooms are great as sleeping quarters or craft room or office space. The covered brick patio is 12 x 17, overlooking the back yard. Upgrades such as central vac, radon system, super sump system and bilco doors. 

NEW LISTING! 
701 HICKORY STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513
LISTING PRICE: $159,900
DETAILS: Beautifully maintained home in Hollidaysburg Borough! This home features a large living area with high ceilings and a half bath with first floor laundry, just off the kitchen. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Outside you can find a storage shed and a large 2 car detached garage! This home is just waiting for a new buyers touch!

NEW RENTAL! 
1003 N. 4TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM  814-693-5669
$1500/MONTH RENT
DETAILS:  Approximately 1800 Square Feet of commercial, retail, medical and/or office space for lease in the Juniata section of Altoona. Close to local amenities including restaurants, Penn State Altoona campus and the UPMC Altoona hospital.

421 BEECH STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK 814-381-5758
OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, MARCH 14TH FROM 2 TO 3:30 P.M.
LISTING PRICE: $277,000
DETAILS: Unique multi-level 5 bedroom 4 bath home is situated on a large level lot with fenced in backyard and pond near the Hollidaysburg Football Field. The bottom level features a custom built rec room with separate TV area. The 2nd level has a laundry room and a remodeled bonus room with a 1/2 bath that exits to a covered porch and an adjoining sunroom. The main entry level has a large living room with fireplace, dining area and kitchen with a walk-in pantry and 1/2 bath. The 4th level has 3 bedrooms and full bath. And the 5th level has a large master bedroom, skylights, and full bath with Jacuzzi bathtub/shower and walk-in closet. There is an amazing amount of storage space too. The 12 X 14 2-story mini-barn has a small deck on 2nd floor and electric. This house is so much bigger than you would expect.

