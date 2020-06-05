Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: June 5, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s time for some more of Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

2524 BLAIRMONT TERRACE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY NICK KRATZER 814-631-0398

LISTING PRICE: $309,900

DETAILS: Magnificent brick 2 story home with tons of space near Blairmont Country Club in Sylvan Hills. Currently 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, however, included are blueprints for 4 Bedrooms and a third full bath for a complete suite. This home has huge rooms throughout. Have your whole family together in the 29×14 ft living room or go outside to enjoy the seasons in the 18×19 ft sunroom. Fireplaces in the living room, first-floor bonus room, and the potential for a third in the master bedroom according to blueprints. Basement has the potential for even more living space boasting an area of 29×35. Multiple storage areas, built-ins, and closets throughout and hardwood floors under the carpet. First-floor laundry, full bath, and 2 car attached garage. You really have to see it to appreciate it!



NEW LISTING!

556 JUSTIN STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM – 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $350,000

DETAILS: One story living in Rolling Hills North! This smart home has countless upgrades and features and is only 5 years old! The kitchen, living room, and dining area are expansive and all open to one another. Three bedrooms all on the main level with a bonus room in the basement, currently used as a 4th bedroom. The master bedroom features an en-suite bath and huge walk-in closet. The finished basement not only has space for entertainment but you can also use some of the space for a bar or home office. There is a stunning full bath in the basement with a heated tile floor, as well as, additional storage room which can be used as a workout area. There is plenty of outdoor features as well including a composite deck, stamped concrete patio, and shed. Matterport Virtual Tour available!

NEW LISTING!

LOWER BRUSH VALLEY RD LOT 1, CENTRE HALL – LISTED BY ADAM CONRAD 814-934-5246

LISTING PRICE: $405,000

DETAILS: 30 acres of prime agricultural ground only 20 minutes from State College. This is your chance to build the home of your dreams and build a barn and raise animals all in the close proximity of PSU. Lots of space for horses and for growing crops. Currently 20 acres is being farmed by a tenant farmer so you can see the potential. Perc test on file. Don’t miss your opportunity to own this ground – they don’t come up that often.

NEW LISTING!

124 MARKWOOD DRIVE, BEDFORD – LISTED BY LYNN MURPHY 814-977-0208

LISTING PRICE: $141,000

DETAILS: This 3 Bedroom brick/vinyl Raised Ranch is a fantastic opportunity to buy in Old Lakewood area with Bedford Schools. Come check out potentially YOUR own Home Sweet Home! Some highlights are Thermal Double-pane windows, vertical blinds, newer roof, enclosed heated sun porch with loads of light for all seasons! Also beautiful eat-in kitchen with oak cupboards. Oak hardwood floors and trim throughout house. Don’t miss the partially finished basement with a pellet stove for whole house warmth, as well as a workshop with a separate entrance. Covered patio, shed with electric for more storage/ work area.

