Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: June 4, 2021

It’s that time again! Time for some more great Perry’s Properties!

NEW PRICE!

88 LOGAN BOULEVARD, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $215,000 Totally updated two story home with brand new oversized 2 car garage! This home has modern updates from top to bottom, but also has hints of its original character. There is a large kitchen with included stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, living room, full bath, 1st floor laundry room / mudroom, and large foyer! Most of the main level has ceilings that are just under 9 foot tall! On the second floor you will find 3 bedrooms and a full bath. There is a finished attic that could be used as a bedroom or game room. The detached garage has lots of space for parking large vehicles and for storage. The home has a newer furnace and AC unit (installed in 2016). All this on a large lot with a fenced in side yard and back patio.

225 FOX RIDGE LANE, FLINTON – LISTED BY BETTY BARNHART 814-619-3915

DETAILS: $139,500 – If you’re looking for a cozy full time home or a getaway vacation spot, this well cared for cabin could fit the bill. You’ve got three levels of living space…. The lower level is currently a media room but could be redesigned as a bedroom. The loft bedroom offers views of the living room as well as the outdoors. There’s a wrap around deck off of the kitchen… nice landscaping. Two garages and a large shed. You can also enjoy the community swimming pool, club house, tennis courts and playgrounds. There is also a dog park. and, next to Prince Gallitzin State Park / Glendale Lake, State Game Lands and six miles from Rock Run ATV Park.

NEW LISTING!

309 ANNA DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE (814) 283-5686

DETAILS: $199,900 – Beautiful 3 bedroom multi level home for sale in the Reservoir Area of Hollidaysburg. Open concept kitchen, dining, wet bar and living room on first floor along with laundry room and half bath. SS Kitchen appliances. Second level is a large great room with a gorgeous stone wood burning fireplace. Huge fenced in yard. Newer roof and heat pump. Sale includes 2 lots.

365 KENSINGER ROAD, MARTINSBURG – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $385,000 – Mighty 2 story home, encompassing 2.25 acres. Walk through the front door to a gaping foyer. Kitchen has an open concept to the family room and Great room. First floor laundry and split up 3/4 bath .3 spacious bedrooms and a Master Bedroom with its own Master bath and another full bath as well. There are 3 family rooms and a great workshop. Step outside to the patio and enjoy the outdoors. Property has an outside wood furnace for 2 types of heat. The space is amazing in this home.

