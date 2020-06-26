Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: June 26, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time again! Time for some of…

PERRY’S PROPERTIES!

NEW LISTING!

1613 RESEVOIR ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $115,000

DETAILS: Beautifully updated 1 story home in the Hollidaysburg school district. This home features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath inside the house, plus a separate man cave / in-law suite w/ full bath, attached to the garage. There is also a separate laundry room off of the kitchen that leads to the peaceful backyard with a fire pit, perfect for summer and fall evenings. This home also features central air, beautiful landscaping, newer vinyl siding and a metal roof!

NEW LISTING!

759 LOOP ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $200,000

DETAILS: Single floor living in the Loop! Check out this 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath home! It’s on a nice, level .85 acre lot that is nicely landscaped with flowers, shrubbery, trees and a gazebo. This home is a golden opportunity to have one of the most sought after styles of houses out there…. Buy it and make it your own! The property has so much potential! You also get a two car garage and a finished basement! Check out the 3D tour on our brokerage website!

413 ORPWOOD LANE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY BRIAN WILT 814-502-6248

NEW PRICE: $450,000

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! NOW $450,000! This incredible ranch home is truly above & beyond anything you have seen on the market! Located in a beautiful rural setting in Logan Twp the property spans 5 acres. Relax or entertain on the amazing custom-built patio by Tussey Landscaping. Huge outdoor space features a fire pit, professional lighting & landscaping with magical views overlooking property and surrounding nature.3 bdrms,2 baths, open floor plan & large windows throughout provide a ton of natural light. Step into this unique layout, where a gorgeous floor to ceiling fireplace stands as the centerpiece. Expansive kitchen boasts new quartz countertops & a rich marble backsplash. Bsmt partially finished for 2 bdrms, bath, & wet bar. Indoor pool, exercise rm, detached 2 car garage, addt’l building (office space) w/1 car garage.

130 LIMESTONE ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK 814-381-5758

LISTING PRICE: $499,900

DETAILS: Impressive 2-story with uncompromising quality located in a very private and quiet wooded location features 5 large bedrooms. Many meticulous details. Lots of HWF and granite. This is a ‘one of a kind’ home. So many upgrades! An open 2-tier maintenance free composite deck is great for entertaining. Finished basement with rec room. Grand foyer opens to a home office and sets the stage for the main floor with formal LR and DR. Kitchen is ‘to die for’ and a ‘chef’s dream’ Step down Great Room has FP and vaulted ceiling W skylights. Master bedroom with trey ceilings extends into a lovely bath with large double WICs and Jacuzzi tub. Wait till you see the luxurious guest room with gas fireplace. Finished lower level leads to an open paver patio. Quality craftsmanship from top to bottom.