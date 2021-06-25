Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: June 25, 2021

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time again! Time for some of those great Perry’s Properties!

NEW FOR LEASE! 541 58TH STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY LEONARD FIORE 814-330-2574DETAILS: LEASE PRICE: $14 PER SQUARE FOOT (9340 SQ FT – Former South Hills School Building located at the corner of 58th Street and 6th Avenue in Altoona PA. Move in condition, highly visible, ample parking, great signage off 58th street. Schedule your tour or check out the 3d tour. Lease Terms Negotiable

NEW LISTING! 1201 17TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669 DETAILS: $110,000 – Spacious 4 bedroom home situated on a corner lot. Three bedrooms are located on the second floor including the master bedroom with walk-in closet. The forth bedroom is in the finished attic. Lower level features an updated kitchen, living room with hardwood floors, and a dining room leading out to a seasonal family room. Outside you will find a Trex deck that goes down to a paver patio and fenced yard. Newer furnace.

NEW LISTING! 174 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAMDETAILS: $27,500 – Very well maintained, 2007 16×80, mobile home in Willowbrook park! This Hollidaysburg Area School District home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a spacious living room and kitchen. Other features of this home include many updates like new kitchen flooring, enclosed sun porch, and central air conditioning. Lot rent is $310 a month and includes trash removal.

NEW LISTING! 284 TURKEY RIDGE ROAD, FLINTON – LISTED BY BETTY BARNHART 814-687-4216DETAILS: $119,900 – Check out this peaceful mountain retreat in Flinton… featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The first floor offers an open concept living and dining area with vaulted ceilings and a spiral staircase to the second floor loft space. The living area also has a wood stove. The basement is partially finished and offers lots of storage as well as a pellet stove. The home also has a fantastic full length back deck where you can relax year round! This home is located on one of the highest areas in the Glendale Year-Round community, so there are great views from the deck and cell service is also good here!