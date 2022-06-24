Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

NEW LISTING! 1821 16TH STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAN DISABATO 814-569-6324

DETAILS: $220,000 – 4 Unit (Three 1 bedroom units and one 2 bedroom unit) Remodeled and updates throughout the 4 units) Large garage across the street with extra off street parking available. These 4 units are ready ready to rent right away.

NEW LISTING!

524 E. GRANT AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $159,900 – This two story home with large detached garage is a rare find in this market. Located in the East End area of Altoona, this home has it all! The kitchen was recently remodeled, formal dining room, and full bath on the first floor next to the den. Three bedrooms are located upstairs with a second full bath. The large detached garage has lots of storage space. There is off-street parking in front of the house. The home has plenty of curb appeal with fresh landscaping out front!

NEW LISTING!

408 MANION DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $235,000 – Gorgeous multi-level home with phenomenal views and spectacular amenities! 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths – including a master bedroom/bath. The living room has a stone gas fireplace, a wood accent wall and vaulted ceilings highlighted with a stained glass style accent at the peak. The kitchen offers amazing views and a side patio where you can enjoy dinner al fresco on the large picnic table or your morning cup of coffee. There is also a spacious family room and a 4th bedroom that could be used as an office. Back deck has new boards and paint. From here, ascend the stairs to the above ground pool with mountain views. Further up, you’ll find a swing where you can sit, relax and take in the scenery. Pellet stove, new central air, pool pump, drywalled 2 car garage/steel access door. 3D tour!

NEW LISTING!

11310 WILLIAM PENN ROAD, IMLER – LISTED BY MAHKI BARNES 814-329-1163

DETAILS: $219,900 – This beautiful home sits on approximately 1 1/2 acres in a country setting. It offers a new metal roof, an updated kitchen, new siding, new furnace, newly painted rooms, and so much more. On the hot summer days you can cool down by setting foot into the in-ground pool which offers 2 slides, a buddy seat with jets, and 4 fountains! You don’t want to miss out on this one.