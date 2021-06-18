Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: June 18, 2021

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time again! Time for some of those great Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

202 JONES STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY LAUREL BARNES 814-932-9880

DETAILS: $119,900 – Hollidaysburg borough. Large 4-5 bedroom 1.5 bath home that offers a large kitchen, living room, dining room w/ laminate floor, and family room. Full bath that has been recently updated with new sink and flooring. 5th bedroom currently used as a large dressing room/closet. Newer carpet, nice fenced in yard with a shed and off street parking. Covered patio and covered porch.

NEW LISTING!

141 GRAND TRUNK ROAD, FLINTON – LISTED BY CHRISTOPHER BARNHART 814-619-3915

DETAILS: $240,000 – 3 bedroom and 3 bath home located on 3 lots totaling 1.8 acres inside Glendale Yearound. 2 car attached garage. Great room with wood fireplace. Master bedroom and master bath with jacuzzi tub. Huge loft space. Spacious unfinished basement with finished bathroom. First floor laundry. Glendale Yearound is a gated community located minutes away from Glendale Lake and Prince Gallitzin State Park.

NEW LISTING!

545 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD, JOHNSTOWN – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $250,000 – Two story home on an approx 1.2 acre private lot. The home is surrounded by trees and features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, and a 3 car garage. The flooring has been replaced throughout the entire house within the last year. A mini-split unit has been installed in the last year as well. There is a wood burner in the living room and a large sunroom right off the living room. The property is located close to town, convenient for shopping and entertainment.



NEW LISTING!

111 HOOT OWL LANE, FLINTON – LISTED BY BETTY BARNHART 814-687-4216

DETAILS: $150,000 – This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath double wide on a wooded half acre lot with a nice, open floor plan. It has a large eat in kitchen with lots of counter space. Laundry is accessible but out of sight in the kitchen area. The master bedroom has a large closet and Jack and Jill bath. There’s also a full width covered porch and a shed for storage. This property also comes fully furnished! This home is located near the entrance in Glendale Yearound with easy access to Prince Gallitzin State Park /and Glendale Lake.

