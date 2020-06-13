Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: June 12, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time of the week again! Time for some Perry’s Properties!

ALL NEW LISTINGS

3269 MILL ROAD DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY ADAM CONRAD 814-934-5246

LISTING PRICE: $350,000

DETAILS: Cedar Contemporary home on over 4 secluded acres in the Hollidaysburg area school district. Home offers 4 bedrooms and 4 and a half baths with a unique, open concept layout. There’s a double sided wood fireplace in the living area and a spiral staircase that leads to a full finished basement with a wine room. The house also has an indoor pool and exercise area with a full bath. Plus – a a two car garage and an additional detached two car garage for extra parking and storage. There’s even geothermal heating to help lower heat costs!



641 COPPOCK ROAD, PORTAGE – LISTED BY GRETCHEN GUNNETT 814-502-6248

LISTING PRICE: $139,900

DETAILS: Great 3 bedroom 2 full bath home On .99 acres in the Hollidaysburg area school district. Home features a large eat in kitchen, an open concept living and dining area and a master bedroom with a full bath. There is also a one car detached garage. And with Summer just a few weeks away, you can move in just in time to enjoy cooling off in the above ground swimming pool or relaxing and enjoying the warm breezes on the back deck. All this for just $139,900!

510 N. MONTGOMERY STREET HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY JORDAN CONRAD TEAM

NEW PRICE! DOWN $5000! NOW $154,900!

DETAILS: Beautiful, move-in ready home in the Hollidaysburg borough! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a newly finished attic for a potential 4th bedroom or office/playroom. Many updates have been made to this home which include, fresh paint inside and out, updated kitchen with new appliances, and pantry that has a washer/dryer hook up for 1st floor laundry. Also find newer carpet and furnace, and a brand new roof! The back deck is perfect for sitting outside on summer evenings or grilling. Plenty of on street parking spots available. In walking distance to many amenities in town! Seller is a member of the listing team and is a PA Real Estate Agent



145 HARMONY DRIVE, FLINTON – LISTED BY CHRISTOPHER BARNHART 814-619-3915

LISTING PRICE: $73,000

DETAILS: Perfect getaway or permanent residence in Glendale Yearound. 2 Bedroom and 1 bath raised ranch located on 1 lot. Garage attached to basement. Laundry in unfinished basement. Could be finished for more living space. Glendale Yearound is a gated community located minutes from Glendale Lake, Prince Gallitzin State Park, and Rock Run Recreational Park. Community Pool, basketball, tennis, security and more.