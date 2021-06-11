Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: June 11, 2021

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time again! Time for some great Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

1379 VALLEY FORGE ROAD, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

OPEN HOUSE – SATURDAY, JUNE 12TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M

DETAILS: $165,000 – Don’t miss this 3 bedroom home situated on 2.39 acres in a country setting in the Hollidaysburg School District. First floor features a large eat-in kitchen with solid wood cabinets, half bath, living room, large closed in porch previously used as home office, bonus room previously used as a 2nd home office and a family room that could be used as a 4th (master) bedroom. Second floor has 3 nice size bedrooms and a full bath. Partially wooded lot with detached garage.



NEW PRICE!

411 BOYLES STREET, BELLWOOD – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513 DETAILS: NOW $115,000! – ORIGINALLY $135,000 – 3 Bedroom, 2 full bath home located in the borough of Bellwood. Featuring high ceilings, plenty of large windows to let the natural sunlight in, 1 car detached garage, carport, fenced in yard, off street parking to the left of the house, and plenty of storage options in the basement and attic !





NEW PRICE!

1624 19TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, JUNE 12TH FROM 1 TO 2:30 P.M.

DETAILS: NEW PRICE: $210,000 – Grand two story brick house on a .88 parcel in the city. House was used at one time as a personal care home. With a vision this could be a 4 unit apartment , a large single family home or just about anything with the amount of space this home has. Not all rooms are listed due to the space we have to describe our homes. A large enclosed porch on the second floor is a great bonus.



994 NEWRY LANE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY TERESA LARATONDA 814-935-0861

DETAILS: $247,500 – This 4 bedroom 2 and one half bath home has so much potential! Nice landscaping and a spacious interior…. Enjoy the fireplace in the first floor family room. The dining room has sliding glass doors that lead out to the double deck overlooking the backyard. The basement also offers a sliding glass door that walks out onto the back patio.There is also a two car garage!

