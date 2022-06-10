Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

It’s time for some of those great Perry’s Properties!

NEW PRICE!

2118 HALFMOON VALLEY ROAD, PORT MATILDA – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP (814) 360-0140

$479,900 – $10,000 PRICE DROP!

Details: OPEN HOUSE: JUNE 12TH FROM 12 TO 1:30 P.M. This is a 5 bedroom 3 and a half bath home with floor to ceiling windows, a family room with a gas fireplace that opens to the dining room… a recently renovated kitchen with granite countertops. There’s a small office off the kitchen and a spacious owner’s bedroom with an ensuite bath that features a double vanity and a walk in shower. The second floor features 4 bedrooms with 2 completely renovated baths… and there are two staircases to access the second floor from the front or back of the house. Outside, you’ll find a large covered back porch and patio space… plus a 68×28 warehouse with an extra garage!

NEW LISTING!

401 N. 13TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $124,900 – 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Bi-level home located in the desirable location of Juniata! Just add some TLC and personal touches and this home is ready for its new owners!

NEW PRICE!

523 CANTERBURY DRIVE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $475,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, JUNE 11TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M. This is an immaculate 6 bedroom, 4 bath home in Chapel Hill Estates with 3280 square feet of living space. Inside, you find a gorgeous and well maintained interior with two fireplaces, a beautiful oak staircase and modern finishes throughout. There is a deck outside, plus an inground pool which will be so nice to have during the hot Summer months which are just about a month away! You also have a 2 car garage!



NEW PRICE! 329. E. CAROLINE AVENUE ALTOONA – LISTED BY MATT DEPAOLIS 814-329-3021

DETAILS: $200,000 – Beautiful three bedroom two bath home on a large flat fenced in lot. Attached carport offers convenient off street parking. The home has had many renovations completed and is move in ready. The covered back patio offers great outdoor space in the summer, and is open to the nicely landscaped yard with mature trees for shade – complete with a small pond. Call me today to schedule your showing as this home and owners are ready to move quickly. Listing agent is related to sellers.