NEW LISTING! – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, JULY 9TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

311 ASBURY LANE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

DETAILS: $450,000 – This is a gorgeous Tudor style 4 Bedroom, 3 bath brick home in the Bellwood Antis School District. It sits on over 5 acres. The home features a large kitchen with granite countertops, ceramic tile flooring and new stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen is a vaulted ceiling sunroom with access to the in-ground pool! Much of the home has new vinyl plank flooring. Three bedrooms are situated next to the main living space of the home. The primary suite has an en-suite bath with walk-in shower. Downstairs you will find a finished basement with a game and workout area. There is also an entire guest suite complete with kitchen, bedroom, full bath and loft. You also get an impressive custom built barn – perfect for a workshop or for storage.

NEW LISTING!

109 WOODVIEW DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY BRIAN WILT (814 ) 502-6248

DETAILS: $429,000 – Looking for a home with an amazing view & built with top quality by a team of true craftsmen? This 2 story house, located on a spacious corner lot in Scotch Valley has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths plus a two car garage.. an office and lots of storage. There’s a spacious master suite on the first floor and first-floor laundry. Quality & attention to detail – everywhere you look… high ceilings, hardwood floors, the fireplace in the living room…. solid oak wood trim & doors throughout. Beautiful deck off the kitchen with incredible views of Scotch Valley! Stunning mature trees & landscaping.

419 CHERRY STREET, ROARING SPRING – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM (814) 696-7742

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY , JULY 9TH FROM 2 TO 3 P.M.–

DETAILS: $149,000 – Nice 2 story home in Roaring Spring. This home is a 3 bedroom one full bath with laundry on the first floor . Large eat-in kitchen with a walk out to the back yard .Living room and an office or bonus room attached. A covered patio for outside entertainment and a large 2 car detached garage .



NEW LISTING!

508 ROSE COURT, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY TRACEY SHADE (814) 935-0390

DETAILS: 209,900 – Immaculate, Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath in Hollidaysburg School District. This home is move in ready in a fantastic location with over a 1/2 acre private fenced in lot. The home has a large carport for parking or entertaining.