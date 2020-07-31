Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: July 31, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

NEW LISTING!

505 GOLDEN LANE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $200,000

DETAILS: Recently built one-story home in the Holiday Hills subdivision of Hollidaysburg. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms all on the same level. There is a 1st floor laundry, kitchen with included appliances, and a full basement. There is a covered rear deck off the back of the home plus a 1 car garage with additional off-street parking.

2409 11TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $89,900

DETAILS: Get ready for all the updates and features this two story home has to offer! The main level is open with an updated kitchen with included appliances! Go upstairs and find 3 bedrooms and a full bath. The basement is finished and could be used as an additional bedroom or family room. There is a full bath in the basement plus access to the rear deck. The home has a metal roof plus a large parking pad that will fit 2 cars!

708 PENN STREET HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK 814-381-5758

LISTING PRICE: 279,900

DETAILS: Here is a rare chance to own a beautifully updated classic four-square brick home within walking distance of historic Hollidaysburg downtown, post office, YMCA, market, courthouse and eating establishments downtown. Many of the original details were kept intact during renovation projects. 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a bonus heated enclosed sunroom, gorgeous living room with fireplace and window seat lead into the formal dining room through pocket doors. And wait until you see the kitchen with SS appliances and large granite island. Double split staircase takes you up to the 2nd floor. This home is really designed for outdoor enjoyment too with the huge front porch, covered rear deck and step down open deck. Lovely rear yard. Really a one-of-a kind home. Check out the 3-D tour.

NEW LISTING!

1919 LOGAN AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS

LISTING PRICE: $145,000

DETAILS: THIS IS A BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME IN ALTOONA… NEAR BISHOP GUILFOYLE HIGH SCHOOL. GORGEOUS FLOORING THROUGHOUT…. THE KITCHEN AND DINING AREA ARE VERY COZY AND THEN THERE’S THE FAMILY ROOM ADDITION – LOTS OF ROOM AND LOTS OF LIGHT… SKY LIGHTS, MODERN PAINT CHOICES THROUGHOUT…. THE BATHROOM IS ALSO UPDATED UPSTAIRS. AND, OUT BACK YOU FIND A NICE DECK, SHED AND FENCED IN YARD. THERE’S ALSO A HOT TUB OUT BACK THAT IS NEGOTIABLE! CLOSE TO EVERYTHING, BUT THE LARGE LOT MAKES YOU FEEL LIKE YOU ARE IN YOUR OWN CORNER OF THE WORLD!