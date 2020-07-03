Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: July 3, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s that time again! Time for some of PERRY’S PROPERTIES!

NEW LISTING!

152 BRADLEY WAY, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY TRACEY SHADE 814-935-0390

LISTING PRICE: $624,000

DETAILS: Spectacular 4 bedroom, 4 bath home with a two car attached garage and a two car detached garage! This three floor farmhouse style home is stunning!! From the wrap around porch with views from every side to the flat 4 plus acre back yard, this home has it all! Inside, you’ll discover a beautiful open concept kitchen and living room with amazing 11 and a half foot ceilings. The bedrooms are large with walk in closets throughout. The showstopper is the basement oasis complete with movie theater just completed by park audio this greet entertaining space also houses a full bar, full bath and large rec room plenty of room for everyone. Don’t miss out on this fantastic property!!

NEW LISTING!

1096 EDGEWOOD DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY BRIAN WILT 814- 502-6248

LISTING PRICE: $360,000

DETAILS: Move right into this beautifully updated home in Edgewood Estates. Spacious & inviting – 4 bedrooms, 2 full & 2 half baths, 2 car garage & 1st flr laundry. The open kitchen features new SS appliances, refinished cabinets & new quartz counter tops. The expansive space opens into a gorgeous eat-in kitchen & family room with a gas fireplace. Stunning master suite has a bonus room, huge walk-in closet, 2nd closet along with a walk-in shower and jacuzzi tub. Downstairs offers a finished room with a fireplace perfect for entertaining as well as 2 large rooms with tons of storage space & shelving. Relax on the large deck that just steps off the kitchen. Other updates include custom french doors installed in the office, new flooring, new front door, new kitchen sink & lighting, updated 1/2 bath.

NEW LISTING!

165 BRADFORD LANE, ROARING SPRING – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $500,000

DETAILS: One of a kind, custom built home in Bradford Heights! This immaculate 1 story home offers a beautiful open concept kitchen with a large island, quartz countertops, top of the line appliances, and a full sized pantry. Open to the kitchen is the living room with a home office or potential 4th bedroom off to the side. There is also a sunroom with a vaulted ceiling, perfect for relaxing and looking at the view. Go further down the hallway to the master suite with its own full bathroom and walk-in closet. On the opposite side of the house are two more bedrooms, each with their own full bathrooms. It does not stop there, head down to the full-sized walkout basement that is already plumbed for a full bath and 2nd kitchen. Last but not least, check out the MOVIE THEATER in the basement!

174 3RD STREET, VINTONDALE – LISTING BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

LISTING PRICE: $60,000

DETAILS: Check out this fantastic opportunity to get a beautifully updated home that is waiting for your finishing touches! 4 Bedrooms, 1 bath…. on a quiet street in Vintondale…. One bedroom was converted into an upstairs laundry room to have laundry on the second floor with the bedrooms! Outside, you have a large backyard where you could add extra parking or a garage…. Inside – the house itself has new paint, tile flooring in bathroom and kitchen…. completely updated bathroom with tile shower! All you have to do is choose your flooring and trim and it’s a brand new house! Put your stamp it! And, for just $60,000…. you can’t beat this deal!