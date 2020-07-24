Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: July 24, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

NEW LISTING!

810 TEABERRY LANE, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP – 814- 360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $990,000

DETAILS: Check out this beautiful new listing in Teaberry Ridge. Step inside to find the two-story foyer that leads to the formal living room with a cozy fireplace. There’s also a large dining room and a fully equipped chef’s kitchen. You have access to the home’s wrap-around porch from the family room. Upstairs, you find 5 spacious bedrooms – two with their own bathrooms and the other two share a bath. The owner’s suite features two walk-in closets and a gorgeous master bath with updated shower and jacuzzi tub. The finished basement has new carpet throughout – plus – a theater room, game room, kitchenette, large hobby/bonus room, a full bath, and an exercise room! There is soundproofing between floors, full-spectrum lighting in the lower level, a 3 car oversized garage, hardwood floors, and a central vac too!

NEW LISTING!

946 DIBERT STREET, SUMMERHILL – LISTED BY QUENNA SMITH 814-244-1958

LISTING PRICE: $79,900

DETAILS: $79,900 – This Field stone 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Forest Hill’s School District home is located on a dead-end street. Open concept kitchen with appliances included. Main floor laundry and full bath. Walk out the back door to a large covered private patio. Bright and open in this Living room/Foyer. Head upstairs to the 3 bedrooms and 3/4 Bath. The carport/garage is located next to the storage/workshop building.



NEW LISTING!

17866 COOKS ROAD, CASSVILLE – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM

LISTING PRICE: $205,000

DETAILS: One story home located in the Raystown lake area. The property features a Large eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a large Sun Room, and a finished basement. New floors and new windows and a leafless gutter system with 2 mini-splits. Just approximately 15 minutes from Lake Raystown. Home sits on 1.04 acres with a wrap-around paved driveway. Plenty of parking for an RV and a one-car garage.



OPEN HOUSE – SATURDAY, JULY 25TH NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

NEW LISTING!

105 TRUMAN STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $110,000

DETAILS: Well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Hollidaysburg. This home is situated on a large lot with a 2 car detached garage. Roof, furnace, central air, water heater and kitchen appliances are all new. You will love the price! At just $110,000, you get a nicely updated kitchen, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, a nice bay window in the dining room and updated bathrooms. Upstairs you also have a bonus room to use for storage or for extra living space!