Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties July 23, 2021

It’s that time! Time for some of those great Perry’s Properties!

NEW PRICE!

232 BRIDGE STREET, HASTINGS – LISTED BY TRACEY SHADE – 814-935-0390

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! NOW $99,000! – Adorable 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home in Hastings. This property is in a convenient location close to everything – the town swimming pool, park, hospital and main street. The home has tons of character and a lot of space for any growing family. The large back yard with double layered deck and off street parking for three cars is a dream for all those cookouts and family gatherings.



NEW PRICE!

5788 W. BUFFALO RUN ROAD, PORT MATILDA LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP – 814- 360-0140

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $1,495,000 Looking for an amazing home with privacy and over 34 acres? This home has a private drive that curves around a beautiful pond and opens to a magnificent home with a circular driveway and 3-car garage. There are two finished Morton out-buildings. The large building has a/c and heat and the other is heated with a bathroom. House is over 5800 finished sq. ft. with great views. The entrance opens to a large living room with a double-sided stone fireplace.There’s an eat in kitchen… 4 Bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths. The entire second floor is the Master suite. There is also a finished basement with a family room, wet bar and plenty of storage. The home also has a pool with an electronic cover and heater. Pre-approved buyers only.



OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, JULY 24TH FROM 1 P.M. TO 2:30 P.M.

112 FIORE LANE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $325,000 – New construction in Hollidaysburg! This custom built two story home in Old Town Village features an open concept floor plan, attached garage, a beautiful 1st floor master bedroom with a walk-in closet and en-suite bath complete with a double vanity! Upgrades include granite countertops, vinyl plank flooring, upgraded cabinets, recessed lighting, and upgraded fixtures throughout the home. Seller is a licensed agent.



NEW PRICE!

1216 JACKSON AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $210,000 – $15,000 PRICE DROP – Nicely updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in a quiet neighborhood off of Pleasant Valley Boulevard. Newer carpet throughout. Dining area and kitchen have skylights that brighten the space. Kitchen area has room to eat in. There is a finished walkout basement with a half bath and a den that can be used as a home office. The 1 car garage is drywalled and doubles as a workshop. Lot is flat and partially fenced. Driveway is paved and street parking is also available. Backyard features a beautiful landscape with mature trees.