Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: July 17, 2020

1580 HILLSIDE DRIVE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $150,000

DETAILS: Well maintained bi-level home in a desirable neighborhood. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with a partially finished full basement. Find a finished room in the basement with walls completely lined with cedar, perfect for a hot tub room, cozy living, or storage. The home sits on approx. 0.47 acres with a nice sized yard. There is also a covered back deck, central air, and 2 car attached garage. With a little TLC, make this your perfect home!

161 MACDUFF CIRCLE STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

LISTING PRICE – $599,900

DETAILS: Check out this beautiful 5 bedroom and 3.5 bath home, just minutes from town, shopping, schools, public parks, and PSU campus with easy access to I-99. It features an open concept kitchen and breakfast area that connects to the living room and sunroom. A formal dining area and office/den are off the foyer. There’s also a media room that could be used as a 5th guest room that’s close to the first floor bath. Upstairs, you find a spacious Master Bedroom with full bath plus three additional bedrooms and a 3rd full bath. The basement has a large bonus room and a half bath. You also have a large deck and a patio plus a two car garage!

NEW LISTING!

103 IDA STREET HOUTZDALE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $175,000

DETAILS: Looking for an office building and large warehouse to get your business started? This commercial property could be used in so many ways! Previously Kitko Concrete, the warehouse is roughly 3,700 sq ft with a pit for heavy equipment repairs/maintenance. This property features approximately 4.58 acres so there is plenty of room to grow!

NEW LISTING!

18261 CHESTNUT GROVE ROAD, BROAD TOP – LISTED BY LYNN MURPHY 814-977-0208

LISTING PRICE: $124,999

DETAILS: Ready for a new owner, this newly re-done former “Schoolhouse” is an affordable vacation or permanent home! This home boasts a newer metal roof , new windows, floors, appliances and new vinyl siding. It features an open concept lay-out with two bedrooms and a wood stove to keep you warm on chilly nights. Enjoy life by the largest lake that’s entirely in Pa. The lake is full of Striped Bass, Rainbow Trout, Yellow Perch, Bluegill and more! Just a couple miles from Tatman Run Beach & Launch and State Game Lands too! Fresh air, boating and fishing!