Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: July 16, 2021

It’s time to take a look at some of those great Perry’s Properties, a showcase of four great properties from Perry Wellington Realty.

NEW LISTING!

211 LARCH STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $329,900 – This is a one-of-a-kind contemporary home located in Hollidaysburg right next to the Sylvan Hills Golf Course. The exterior of the home features cut stone and a new roof. The interior of the home offers an open layout and features four bedrooms and three full baths. There are two bedrooms on each side of the house with an open living/dining area in the center. A gas fire pit is situated in the center of the living room. The basement is unfinished with outdoor access. Outback is a spacious patio to relax with lots of privacy. This property also offers an attached double-bay carport and a large driveway.

NEW LISTING!

329 MURPHY STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY REGINA MILLER 814-880-7691

DETAILS: $162,000 – This charming, well-built, mid-century brick home sits on a quiet street in a desirable neighborhood. It feels very private, as the backyard borders an open farm field. The property features a detached garage, a shed and a large sunroom with a gas fireplace for chilly evenings. Electrical also wired to allow backup generator transfer switch.

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, JULY 18TH FROM 3 TO 4:30 P.M.

774 HENCH STREET, BEDFORD – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $150,000 – One-story, 3 bedroom ranch style home with attached carport in Barclay Subdivision. Features include a new composite deck, central air and a fenced yard. Conveniently located between downtown Bedford and the Omni Bedford Springs Resort.

NEW LISTING!

1010 TUNNEL HILL STREET GALLITZIN – LISTED BY BRIAN WILT 814-502-6248

DETAILS: $175,000 – This solid, brick home boasts a flat lot close to 1/2 acre of land and is set in a quiet, peaceful area but also extremely close and central to Altoona & Ebensburg. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage, and tons of updates. The beautiful kitchen has tile floors, stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets, and Quartz countertops. 1st-floor laundry. New furnace, newer roof & mechanics, and covered porch on front and back of the home.