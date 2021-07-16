Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: July 16, 2021

Sponsored Content - Perry Wellington

by:

Posted: / Updated:

4.5% Commission!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. 

Office Phone Numbers: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 
State College: (814) 273-1446 
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 
Bedford: (814) 310-0099 
Scranton: (570) 309-6136 
Lewistown (717) 363-8631 

It’s time to take a look at some of those great Perry’s Properties, a showcase of four great properties from Perry Wellington Realty.

NEW LISTING!
211 LARCH STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM   814-693-5513
DETAILS: $329,900 – This is a one-of-a-kind contemporary home located in Hollidaysburg right next to the Sylvan Hills Golf Course. The exterior of the home features cut stone and a new roof. The interior of the home offers an open layout and features four bedrooms and three full baths. There are two bedrooms on each side of the house with an open living/dining area in the center. A gas fire pit is situated in the center of the living room. The basement is unfinished with outdoor access. Outback is a spacious patio to relax with lots of privacy. This property also offers an attached double-bay carport and a large driveway.

NEW LISTING!
329 MURPHY STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG  –  LISTED BY REGINA MILLER   814-880-7691  
DETAILS: $162,000  – This charming, well-built, mid-century brick home sits on a quiet street in a desirable neighborhood. It feels very private, as the backyard borders an open farm field. The property features a detached garage, a shed and a large sunroom with a gas fireplace for chilly evenings. Electrical also wired to allow backup generator transfer switch.

OPEN HOUSE:  SUNDAY, JULY 18TH FROM 3 TO 4:30 P.M.
774 HENCH STREET, BEDFORD – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM  814-693-5669 
DETAILS:  $150,000 – One-story, 3 bedroom ranch style home with attached carport in Barclay Subdivision. Features include a new composite deck, central air and a fenced yard. Conveniently located between downtown Bedford and the Omni Bedford Springs Resort.

NEW LISTING! 
1010 TUNNEL HILL STREET GALLITZIN  –  LISTED BY BRIAN WILT   814-502-6248  
DETAILS:  $175,000 – This solid, brick home boasts a flat lot close to 1/2 acre of land and is set in a quiet, peaceful area but also extremely close and central to Altoona & Ebensburg. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage, and tons of updates. The beautiful kitchen has tile floors, stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets, and Quartz countertops. 1st-floor laundry. New furnace, newer roof & mechanics, and covered porch on front and back of the home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss