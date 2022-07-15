Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

NEW LISTING 126 LIMESTONE ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $363,000 – Large Stonehedge 4 bedroom 4 bath home situated on a 0.55 acre wooded lot in the Hollidaysburg School District. Some of the many features include a 2 car garage, finished walkout basement, large deck, eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, home office and master bedroom suite with walk-in closet & master bath all on a quiet cul-de-sac street. This one is priced right and ready to move-in with a home warranty included.

NEW LISTING! 1019 AMELIA AVENUE, STATE COLLEGE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $389,000 Character and Charm describe this adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath cape cod located in Greentree. This home boasts a first floor owner’s bedroom and bath, living room with fireplace that opens to a 3 season porch. Large eat in kitchen with new granite tops Two bedrooms on the second level with a full bath. Nicely sized deck with mature landscaping and 2 car garage round out this beautiful home! OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, JULY 16TH FROM 11:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M.

NEW LISTING! 406 S 3RD STREET BELLWOOD

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

DETAILS: $144,900 – 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home located in the borough of Bellwood is waiting for its new owners! This home features a first floor master bedroom with a new half bathroom, and new flooring. The kitchen has been updated with new light fixtures, butcher block counter tops, a new ceiling, and new flooring. Every room has been freshly painted! The full bath has been updated with new paneling and flooring. It also has first floor laundry, a large flat yard, carport, large insulated shed, and metal roof on the back half of the house.

NEW LISTING! 131 ARNIES DRIVE, CARROLLTOWN – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $185,000 – This is a rare opportunity to own a beautiful raised ranch home with a private inground pool on 3 lots in the Carrolltown! The home is located in the Weakland Heights development. It features 3 bedrooms including a master with 1/2 bath plus a full bath on the main floor. The living room has an electric fireplace that has gas lines available to convert it. The kitchen features stainless appliances including a chef style range that’s both gas and electric. From the kitchen, walk outside to your private backyard oasis full of tropical foliage surrounding an inground pool & patio. New liner in 2016. Backyard is fenced for privacy. There’s a finished family room with a hot tub, a large storage room, laundry, a 3/4 bath with shower & a 1 car garage with generator. Two additional lots included!