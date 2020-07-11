Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: July 10, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s the time again! Time for some of Perry’s Properties!

2524 BLAIRMONT TERRACE, HOLLIDAYSBURG LISTED BY NICK KRATZER 814-631-0398

NEW PRICE! $279,900

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $279,900 – Magnificent brick 2 story home with tons of space near Blairmont Country Club in Sylvan Hills. Currently 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath however, included are blueprints for 4 Bedrooms and a third full bath for a complete suite. This home has huge rooms throughout. Have your whole family together in the 29×14 ft living room or go outside to enjoy the seasons in the 18×19 ft sunroom.. Fireplaces in the living room, first floor bonus room, and the potential for a third in the master bedroom according to blueprints. Basement has potential for even more living space boasting an area of 29×35. Multiple storage areas, built ins, and closets throughout and hardwood floors under the carpet. First floor laundry, full bath, and 2 car attached garage. You really have to see it to appreciate it!

413 ORPWOOD LANE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY BRIAN WILT 814-502-6248

NEW PRICE: NOW $450,000!

DETAILS: This incredible ranch home is truly above & beyond anything you have seen on the market! Located in a beautiful rural setting in Logan Twp the property spans 5 acres. Relax or entertain on the amazing custom-built patio by Tussey Landscaping. Huge outdoor space features a fire pit, professional lighting & landscaping with magical views overlooking property and surrounding nature.3 bdrms,2 baths, open floor plan & large windows throughout provide a ton of natural light. Step into this unique layout, where a gorgeous floor to ceiling fireplace stands as the centerpiece. Expansive kitchen boasts new quartz countertops & a rich marble backsplash. Bsmt partially finished for 2 bdrms, bath, & wet bar. Indoor pool, exercise rm, detached 2 car garage, addt’l building (office space) w/1 car garage.



NEW LISTING!

708 PENN STREET HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK 814-381-5758

LISTING PRICE: 279,900

DETAILS: Here is a rare chance to own a beautifully updated classic four-square brick home within walking distance of historic Hollidaysburg downtown, post office, YMCA, market, courthouse and eating establishments downtown. Many of the original details were kept intact during renovation projects. 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a bonus heated enclosed sunroom, gorgeous living room with fireplace and window seat lead into the formal dining room through pocket doors. And wait until you see the kitchen with SS appliances and large granite island. Double split staircase takes you up to the 2nd floor. This home is really designed for outdoor enjoyment too with the huge front porch, covered rear deck and step down open deck. Lovely rear yard. Really a one-of-a kind home. Check out the 3-D tour.



LOWER BRUSH VALLEY RD LOT 1, CENTRE HALL – LISTED BY ADAM CONRAD 814-934-5246 LISTING PRICE: $405,000

DETAILS: 30 acres of prime agricultural ground only 20 minutes from State College. This is your chance to build the home of your dreams and build a barn and raise animals all in the close proximity of PSU. Lots of space for horses and for growing crops. Currently, 20 acres is being farmed by a tenant farmer so you can see the potential. Perc test on file. Don’t miss your opportunity to own this ground – they don’t come up that often.