NEW LISTING!

107 10TH STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $100,000 – Move-in ready two story home with so much to offer. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 updated full bathrooms. The home has new flooring throughout. The main floor features an eat-in kitchen. There is a 1st floor washer and dryer with hook-ups in the basement as well. There is a 1 car attached garage as well!

NEW PRICE!

523 CANTERBURY DRIVE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $400,000 – A $75,000 PRICE DROP!

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, JULY 2ND FROM 3:30 P.M. TO 5:30 P.M. – This is an immaculate 6 bedroom, 4 bath home in Chapel Hill Estates with 3280 square feet of living space. Inside, you find a gorgeous and well maintained interior with two fireplaces, a beautiful oak staircase and modern finishes throughout. There is a deck outside, plus an inground pool which will be so nice to have during the hot Summer months which are just about a month away! You also have a 2 car garage!



NEW LISTING!

212 MAPLE DRIVE, EVERETT – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $200,000 –

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, JULY 2ND FROM 11:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M. – Single-story ranch-style home in Everett’s Foor Addition. Property features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a screened-in covered patio situated on a 0.47 acre lot. Included master ensuite, partially finished walkout basement and large level yard with shed. This one is move-in ready with new luxury plank vinyl flooring and fresh paint. Home inspection and sewer inspection have already been completed.

NEW LISTING!

423 CEDAR BOULEVARD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY CARA WEIBLEY (814) 934-7487

DETAILS: $279,900 –

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, JULY 3RD FROM NOON TO 2 P.M. – MOVE-IN READY 1 & 1/2 story completely updated home in Hollidaysburg Borough! This home features: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms including a master bedroom with master bathroom and laundry & a sliding glass door to covered deck – perfect for relaxing with your morning coffee?! The living room & kitchen are open concept & the kitchen features all LG black stainless steel smudge-proof appliances, marbled tile back splash, & Corian countertops. This home also features a spacious finished basement with laminate flooring . There is also a large unfinished storage room.