Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: January 8, 2021

It’s that time again. Time for some great Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

1119 E. PINE STREET, PHILIPSBURG – LISTED BY PAULA DEBOLT 814-360-2809

OPEN HOUSE-Sunday 1/10/21 12:00-1:30 pm

LISTING PRICE: $122,000

DETAILS: This 1 story 2 bedroom, 2 bath brick home is conveniently located in Philipsburg within 25 minutes of State College, 15 min to Tyrone. It includes a detached front 2 car 25’x25′ garage with a 625 sq ft 2nd floor apartment. This could also be used for a workshop/studio. There is also another garage out back that’s one story… and 21’x21′ square feet. You could offset your mortgage by renting the garage bays or update the second floor apartment to use as extra income. Possibilities are endless! The house has plenty of natural light and provides an abundance of storage. Seller put a new roof on the garage last Summer and put a fence around the yard with gates in fall of 2018. Home is priced to sell, and will not be doing any additional repairs. This home is a MUST SEE!



NEW LISTING!

219 WILTREE COURT, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $355,000

DETAILS: This 3-bedroom 3.5 bath townhome located in the Wiltree community offers some unique features not found in most other units including a private fenced patio with direct access to the wooded & private back yard, custom tile & glass master shower, hardwood flooring throughout the main level. 973 Sq feet finished basement with bedroom/office family room and full bath with tile shower…. solid surface countertops, beautiful cabinetry, large master walk-in closet, energy-efficient stainless kitchen appliances plus 2nd-floor washer & dryer. There is also a 3-zone forced-air HVAC system and tankless hot water heater. Condo fee covers much of the maintenance and utilities. Conveniently located near PSU, shopping and the outdoor recreation.



1927 LOGAN AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, JANUARY 9TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

NEW PRICE: $89,000

DETAILS: This is a well maintained home that is move-in ready! There are 2 bedrooms on the second floor, both with hardwood floors. A full bath is situated between the two bedrooms. The kitchen is next to a formal dining room and includes appliances. The living room has a brick fireplace and a large picture window. There is plenty of off-street parking plus a one car garage!



617 SUGAR STREET, ROARING SPRING – LISTED BY JESSICA BALLIET 814-494-4436

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, JANUARY 9TH FROM 2 TO 3:30 P.M.

NEW PRICE, REDUCED: $97,000

DETAILS: 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on a.18 acre lot with a two car garage AND additional off street parking in Roaring Spring borough! Hardwood floors in the Living Room and Dining Room, Nice sized bedrooms on the second floor and plenty of storage space in the walk up attic. Conveniently located to area parks.